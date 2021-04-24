Where Was 'Patton' Filmed? Find Out Filming Locations Of This 1969 Movie

Patton is a 1969 epic biographical film that was directed by Franklin J. Schaffner and won as many as seven Academy Awards, among other accolades. The movie was critically acclaimed for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance. Read along and find out where was Patton filmed?

Where was Patton filmed?

According to IMDb, The movie which was based on the Patton: Ordeal and Triumph biography was shot in various parts of Spain, Morroco, Italy as well as the UK and the USA. The list of location where the movie was filmed in Spain include Cabo de Gata, Sierra de Urbasa, La Granja, Almería, Royal Palace of Madrid, Tabernas, La Alcazaba and La Granja de San Ildefonso. In the UK the movie has sequences shot at Over Peover in Cheshire, while some were shot at Timgad, Algeria. The scenes which were filmed in Morocco were at Volubilis, Casablanca, and Rabat. The iconic opening scene which features the monologue by George Scott was shot at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall in Downtown LA, California.

More about Patton

The movie is a biopic based on the life of U.S. General George S. Patton and his times during World War II. Patton stars George C. Scott as Patton with Karl Malden as General Omar Bradley and was directed by Schaffner for a script penned by Francis Ford Coppola and Edmund H. North. The scribes took inspiration from Patton: Ordeal and Triumph authored by Ladislas Farago as well as Bradley's memoir, A Soldier's Story.

Patton bagged not one or two but a total of seven Academy Awards which included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Design; however Scott who won the Best Actor award declined from taking it because he didn't agree with the idea of actors being pitted against each other. In the year 2003, the film was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved at the United States National Film Registry for being culturally, historically or aesthetically significant. The Academy Film Archive also preserved the film in 2003. Patton had music by Jerry Goldsmith, along with cinematography Fred J. Koenekamp and editing by Hugh Fowler.

Promo Image Courtesy: Still from Patton