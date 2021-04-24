Where Was 'Right In Front Of Me' Filmed? Know All About The New Hallmark Movie

When speaking of romantic movies, Hallmark movies often come into the play. Hallmark is famous for producing mushy, feel-good romantic comedy films. Let's take a look at Hallmark's latest offering, Right in Front of Me. The film has received an average of 6.9 out of 10 stars on IMDb based on over 200 reviews. Right in Front of Me premiered on April 17, 2021.

About Right in Front of Me plot and cast

Right in front of Me tells the story of Carly, who gets a second chance to a romance with her college crush. But, she is not sure how she should proceed with it, so she takes the help of her new friend Nick who works as a chef in a restaurant. Nick gives her the advice to go for it, but she soon realises who the right choice is.

The cast of Right in Front of Me consists of Janel Parrish Long as Carly and Marco Grazzini as Nick. Janel Parrish Long is known for her role as Margot Song Covey in the Netflix teen romance film To All The Boys I Have Loved Before starring Lana Candor and Noah Centineo. Janel made her Hallmark holiday movie debut with Holly and Ivy. Marco Grazzini on the other hand has appeared in a few Hallmark movies like Christmas Unwrapped and A Valentine's March. Clayton James, who appeared in Supernatural in a cameo role is seen as Liam in the movie whereas Hilly Jardine who also appeared in small roles in Supernatural and Hannibal is seen as Sydney.

Where was Right in Front of Me filmed?

According to Janel Parrish Long's Instagram post, the movie was filmed in Vancouver in British Columbia. The photo is from six weeks ago after the cast and crew wrapped up the filming. Vancouver is a popular spot for filming Hallmark movies, according to Tourismvancouver.com. Several Hallmark movies like Hope at Christmas, Road to Christmas, were filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Take a look at the behind the scene picture posted by Janel Parrish Long on her Instagram account below.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Hallmark Channel Instagram)