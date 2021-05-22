Where Was Sweet Carolina Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations Of The Hallmark Movie

Sweet Carolina is a 2021 romantic drama film by Hallmark, that revolves around marketing executive, Josie, who returns home when she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with Cooper, her high school boyfriend. The romantic drama has been directed by Peter Benson and has been written by Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Prince. Read on to find out about Sweet Carolina filming locations.

Where was Sweet Carolina filmed?

According to a report by Heavy, the Hallmark film, which stars Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes in the lead was filmed in the British Columbia region of Canada, including Vancouver and Maple Ridge. British Columbia is a staple shooting location for multiple Hallmark films due to several reasons like tax deduction and aesthetical surroundings. Therefore, even though the movie takes place in North Carolina as the name suggests, the movie doesn't actually take place there.

The film's protagonist returns home to New Hope, which is a fictional place in North Carolina. Another place where the Hallmark movie was shot was Abbotsford, British Columbia, east of Vancouver. In the movie, Josie is a successful New York marketing executive who returns to her small hometown of New Hope, North Carolina, after a family tragedy. Josie is unexpectedly named the guardian of her niece and nephew, and she also reconnects with Cooper, her high school boyfriend, who also happens to be the kids’ basketball coach.

Sweet Carolina review

The movie was released on May 15, 2021, and is a part of Hallmark’s spring lineup of new movies. Sweet Carolina is Lacey Chabert's 26th Hallmark film and in addition to starring in the film, Lacey also acts as an executive producer in the project. The film has been received well by the audiences, ever since it released last week. It touches on grief from every point of view, and how the family members come together for the kids. It focuses more on familial relationships than Josie's romance with Cooper, but the screenplay becomes a bit monotonous with a cliched, predictable ending. The romantic drama film has been rated 7/10 on IMDb.

Image - Lacey Chabert's official Instagram Account

