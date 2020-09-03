Where Was Sweet Home Alabama Filmed? Know The US Locations Showcased In The Rom-com

The 2002 rom-com Sweet Home Alabama features the story of a woman who wishes to return to her home in Alabama. The woman plans to announce her engagement and also plans to divorce her estranged husband. While Reese Witherspoon was critically acclaimed for her role, the film was also appreciated for its beautiful locations. Are you wondering, “Where was Sweet Home Alabama filmed”? Here is an insight into the Sweet Home Alabama filming locations:

Sweet Home Alabama Shooting Locations:

Sweet Home Alabama was mainly filmed in Georgia. However, some scenes were also shot in New York.

ALSO READ: Badla Movie Shooting Location: About The Scottish Locations Shown In The Thriller

Crawfordville:

Crawfordville is a city in Georgia, USA. Sweet Home Alabama showcases Crawfordville as Melanie's hometown. According to georgia.org some streets and stores of this city were showcased in the film. It is interesting to note that Crawfordville was declared as a city in 1906. Further, this place was named after the U.S. Secretary of War, William H. Crawford. He was also the Secretary of the Treasury.

Crawfordville, GA

Population: 505

Population Density: 161 people per sq mile

County: Taliaferro

County 2016 Election Winner: Clinton

Margin of Victory: +21.9%

Link: https://t.co/QFRHb7uvuT#Crawfordville #Georgia pic.twitter.com/Za8qpthTPh — new town every hour (@TownsUsa) August 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Prison Shack Bunker Location And Code Revealed, Find Out How To Access This Location

Fayette County:

Fayette County is located in the north-central part of Georgia. Jake's glassblowing shop was filmed at Fayette County, according to a report by georgia.org. It showcased a real-life mill named the Starr's Mill.

ALSO READ: Where Was Baywatch Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of This Action-comedy Film

Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum:

This place housed the Berry college founder, Martha Berry. In Sweet Home Alabama, the protagonist is set to have her wedding at the Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum. According to exploregeorgia.org, the place also houses display gardens. One can find artefacts of the Berry family inside the Martha Berry Museum. Further, the museum also houses paintings of notable Americans.

ALSO READ: Where Was Back To School Filmed? Know All About The Locations Of This Classic Comedy

Georgia International Horse Park:

The Georgia International Horse Park features a re-enactment of the Civil War, showcased by Melanie's father. This places also houses a beach, a walking trail as well as a pool. According to thisismysouth.com, the Georgia International Horse Park was also an Olympic Games site.

Sweet Home Alabama Review:

The rom-com Sweet Home Alabama received mixed reviews. Metacritic gave the film a score of 45/100. On the other hand, the famous critic Roger Ebert gave the film three out of four stars. He felt that Reese Witherspoon’s character in the film was lovable.

Source: Still from Sweet Home Alabama trailer and Shutterstock

Other images sourced from Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.