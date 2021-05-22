Where Was 'The Challenge: All Stars' Filmed? Find Out More About The Scenic Spot!

The Challenge: All Stars is among the latest reality shows on American television and has recently began its run on television. The show features a number of contestants who compete against each other to perform various tasks assigned to them for the title. In many of its episodes, the viewers may have noticed several scenic locations in the background, which visually amplifies its episodes. Following is the location where the filming of The Challenge: All Stars took place, along with other interesting details about the brand-new reality show.

Where was The Challenge: All Stars filmed?

Andes Mountains, located in Argentina, happens to be The Challenge: All Stars filming location, as per Distractify. Viewers may have seen the mountain ranges in the background during many of its challenges. Argentina is well-known for its scenic mountain ranges, which bring an adventurous theme that matches the onset of the show. The show has previously brought its participants to this country in the past, but only a few times. However, it appears the makers have deemed the mountain ranges of Argentina to be worthy of being the default location of this new edition.

The Challenge: All Stars is the new limited series of The Challenge, which had begun way back in 1998 and still runs on television. The show has brought a total of 36 seasons since its beginning, which consists of more than 400 episodes, all with a range of challenges. The different seasons of this show have been shot in various different locations including New Zealand, Mexico, Germany, South Africa, United Kingdom, Brazil, and many more. While the original show airs on MTV, the new edition airs on Paramount+, and its winner will be given a prize of $5,00,000.

Argentina has been also used as a filming location for a number of other popular TV shows and films. Some of the popular ones include Children of Men, Mars Attacks!, Focus, Seven Years in Tibet, The Two Popes, One Life To Live, And Soon The Darkness and many more, according to IMDb. The Challenge: All Stars, on the other hand, has aired a total of 8 episodes to date, with more to come.

