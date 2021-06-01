Where Was The 'Den Of Thieves' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Heist Drama

Den of Thieves is a 2018 American action thriller movie written and directed by Christian Gudegast. The film is a portrayal of a clash between an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and a gang of thieves planning to rob the Federal Reserve Bank. It was released on January 19, 2018, and earned $80.5 million worldwide. Read on to know where was the Den of Thieves filmed.

Den of Thieves filming locations

Den of Thieves production began in January 2017. Though the movie was set in Los Angeles, California, the Den of Thieves shooting location was completely different. It was shot in parts of Atlanta, Downtown Los Angeles, Johnny's Hideaway (Ziggy's Club), and Vincent Thomas Bridge. The Den of Thieves shooting location also included the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island which is a Federal prison.

Den of Thieves cast

It features Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber, and Max Holloway. Den of Thieves cast also includes Evan Jones, Dawn Olivieri, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Mo McRae, and Meadow Williams. Den of Thieves was distributed by STXfilms and released in the United States on January 19, 2018. The sequel of the film was announced in 2018.

Den of Thieves plot

In Los Angeles, Ray Merrimen leads a team of robbers to make a violent armed attack and hijack an armoured truck. Police officers arrive on the scene and fight the robbers. However, Merrimen and his crew escape with the empty armoured truck. The next morning, Detective Nick O'Brien investigates the crime scene. He has been monitoring Merrimen and his crew for a while. ,

Nick suspects a local bartender named Donnie when he finds him at the bar and kidnaps him for interrogation. Donnie reveals Merrimen is planning to rob the Federal Reserve on Friday of that week by covertly removing about $30 million in old bills which are scheduled to be shredded after their serial numbers are deleted from computer records. While he investigates the whole matter, he is tricked by Donnie as he is the actual mastermind of the whole plan who double-crosses Merrimen's crew. The movie ends on a cliffhanger with Donnie working at another bar across from a diamond exchange – his next target.

