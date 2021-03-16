Where Was 'The Firm' Filmed? All About The Shooting Locations Of Tom Cruise Starrer

The Firm is an American legal thriller movie starring Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, Hal Holbrook and David Strathairn. The film was released in the year 1993 and was directed by Sydney Pollack. The film is an adaptation of John Grisham's novel of the same name. Read on to know where was The Firm filmed?

Where was The Firm filmed?

According to IMDb, the principal photography of The Firm took place in locations like Memphis in Tennessee, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Washington DC as well as the Cayman Islands. Moreover, The Firm was one of the first movies shot in the Cayman Islands location. Check out some of the pics of these popular shooting locations of The Firm.

Harvard University

The Firm's opening scenes were actually filmed at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Memphis, Tennessee

There were many regions in Memphis, which were used during the filming of Tom Cruise starrer. These locations include 125 Front Street, Downtown, Memphis, Tennessee, USA, where the final chase scene of the film was shot. The party scene was filmed at The Peabody Hotel at 149 Union Avenue, Memphis. The Cotton Exchange Building at 65 Union Avenue, Memphis is where the Eddie Lomax detective agency was shown.

Cayman islands

The part where the company retreat was filmed, was shot in the Cayman Islands.

Washington, USA

The Firm movie review

The Firm movie is based on the story of a lawyer who gets appointed into a big law firm hoping for a bright future. However, things do not go as planned as he finds himself amidst a murder case. The film was given a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb, while a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also received 85% likes from Google users.

The Sydney Pollack directed film's screenplay was written by John Grisham, Robert Towne, David Rabe, David Rayfiel. It received many awards like the People's Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Movie, People's Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor. Actors like Terry Kinney, Gary Busey, Wilford Brimley, Paul Sorvino, Joe Viterelli, Tobin Bell, formed the rest of the cast of The Firm.