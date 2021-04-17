Where Was The Nevers Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of HBO's New Sci-fi Seires

The Nevers is a supernatural sci-fi drama that premiered on HBO on April 11, 2021. The show revolves around a group of Victorian women who find themselves possessing superhuman abilities after an unexplained phenomenon. The group does their best to keep their supernatural abilities under wraps and use them to bring a change in society. Many viewers are marveling the show's visual brilliance that features an artistic representation of victorian era locations. Let's get to know The Nevers filming locations.

Where was The Nevers filmed?

Trinity Square

The principal photography of The Nevers, which began on July 14, 2019, was shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming was finally resumed in September 2020 and was wrapped within a month in October. The Nevers shooting locations were mainly in the London, United Kingdom. Before the lockdown was imposed, the cast and crew had shot few scenes at Trinity Church Square in London during July 2019. Formerly known as Trinity Square, the shooting location is a garden square in the Newington district of Southwark Borough.

Charterhouse Square

Amidst the pandemic, the makers of The Nevers shared some throwback pictures from their first block of the shooting. One of the images revealed that they filmed a few sequences at Charterhouse Square in the Smithfield District. According to The Sun, some scenes were filmed at The Mall, Lincoln's Inn Fields, and the road that links Buckingham Palace with Trafalgar.

Here's one of our favourite shots from the set of 'The Nevers'. This was taken in Charterhouse Square in London during the first block of filming. Steampunk meets Victoriana. We're in! #TheNevers #HBO #Steampunk #Victorian #JossWhedon ðŸ“¸ @dmcalinden pic.twitter.com/jB1DMLTCiK — The Nevers ðŸŽ©ðŸ‘’ (@HBOTheNevers) August 30, 2020

Sue Ryder in Nettlebed

Apart from London, the other important location for the sci-fi series was Oxfordshire in South East England. The shooting took place in the Sue Ryder hospice located in the Nettlebed. Sharing the photos of the same on The Nevers official Twitter page, the makers wrote "Filming on The Nevers continues at Sue Ryder in Nettlebed. Might this be our first look at the Orphanage, funded by Lavinia Bidlow (Olivia Williams) and home to Amalia True and several of the other "Touched"?". They were referring to Olivia Williams' character Lavinia who is shown as a rich spinster who is a supporter of the metahumans aka "Touched", who also runs the Orphanage where many main characters lived. The popular period drama The Imitation Game also filmed a sequence at this place.

Filming on The Nevers continues at Sue Ryder in Nettlebed. Might this be our first look at the Orphanage, funded by Lavinia Bidlow (Olivia Williams) and home to Amalia True and several of the other "Touched"? ðŸ¤”#TheNeversðŸŽ© #JossWhedon #HBO ðŸ“¸: @on_blogger pic.twitter.com/8vnLCTQBdB — The Nevers ðŸŽ©ðŸ‘’ (@HBOTheNevers) January 12, 2020

Surrey, England

One of The Nevers shooting locations was at the Painshill park which is an 18th-century landscaped garden with follies, grottoes, waterwheel, and vineyard and also has a tearoom. The landscape garden is located on Portsmouth Road in Cobham, Surrey County. Adding the pictures from the same location on Twitter, the makers revealed that 50 percent of the filming of The Nevers took place at Location shoots whereas others took place at the studio. According to Screen Daily, due to the lack of studio space in London, the makers found warehouse spaces and old industrial spaces they could base the production in.

Filming continues on The Nevers at Painshill in Cobham. Fifty percent of filming for The Nevers will be location shoots, with the other fifty done in studio. ðŸ“¸: https://t.co/lVFt8MJvEU#TheNevers #JossWhedon #HBO pic.twitter.com/HfVSafGIAU — The Nevers ðŸŽ©ðŸ‘’ (@HBOTheNevers) February 29, 2020

Promo Image Source: Still from The Nevers trailer