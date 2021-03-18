Where Was 'The Quiet Man' Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations Of This 50s Classic

The Quiet Man is a classic film from 1952 famous for its picturesque landscapes and shooting locations. The film was called by critics at the time as a sight to behold. Not many filmmakers had used such expansive and beautiful filming locations for their films in the 1950s. The Quiet Man also inspired a lot of filmmakers to seek out beautiful locations for their shooting purposes. Read on to know where was The Quiet Man filmed:

The Quiet Man filming locations

The Quiet Man is famous for its depiction of Irish pastures and beautiful landscapes. Most of these shots of the landscapes and green lands were shot in the country of Ireland. Most of the scenes were shot at the County Mayo and County Galway in Ireland. A small part of the film was also filmed in the US. Here are all The Quiet Man Shooting Locations, as reported by IMDb.

Cong, County Mayo, Ireland

Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland

Connemara, County Galway, Ireland

Clifden, Galway City, County Galway, Ireland

Lettergesh Beach, Connemara, County Galway, Ireland

Main Street, Cong, Co. Mayo, Ireland

R336 South of Maam, County Galway, Ireland

Ballyglunin, Tuam, County Galway, Ireland

Thoor Ballylee, County Galway, Ireland

Maam, Galway City, County Galway, Ireland

Oughterard, County Galway, Ireland

Republic Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

About The Quiet Man

The film follows the story of the protagonist Sean Thornton. Sean has recently returned to America to care of his affairs and escape from his past. In America, he meets the girl Mary Kate Dahner, a young, financially poor girl who lives with her temperamental brother 'Red' Will Danaher. Sean does his best to romantically pursue Mary Kate but her brother often comes in between them and does his best to keep them apart. The film also explores Sean's dark past and how it connects to the relationship Sean and Mary Kate have.

'The Quiet Man' Review

The film has received a lot of favourable reviews from critics. The Quiet Man is currently standing at a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb which is considered to be quite high. Most critics have also been very vocally positive about this film. Even after being 70 years old, The Quiet Man ages very well and holds up to the test of time. It is now considered one of John Ford's finest films and has also won several awards and accolades.