Where Was 'The Quiet Man' Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations Of This 50s Classic

Quick links:
The Quiet Man is a classic film from 1952 famous for its picturesque landscapes and shooting locations. The film was called by critics at the time as a sight to behold. Not many filmmakers had used such expansive and beautiful filming locations for their films in the 1950s. The Quiet Man also inspired a lot of filmmakers to seek out beautiful locations for their shooting purposes. Read on to know where was The Quiet Man filmed:
The Quiet Man is famous for its depiction of Irish pastures and beautiful landscapes. Most of these shots of the landscapes and green lands were shot in the country of Ireland. Most of the scenes were shot at the County Mayo and County Galway in Ireland. A small part of the film was also filmed in the US. Here are all The Quiet Man Shooting Locations, as reported by IMDb.
The film follows the story of the protagonist Sean Thornton. Sean has recently returned to America to care of his affairs and escape from his past. In America, he meets the girl Mary Kate Dahner, a young, financially poor girl who lives with her temperamental brother 'Red' Will Danaher. Sean does his best to romantically pursue Mary Kate but her brother often comes in between them and does his best to keep them apart. The film also explores Sean's dark past and how it connects to the relationship Sean and Mary Kate have.
The film has received a lot of favourable reviews from critics. The Quiet Man is currently standing at a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb which is considered to be quite high. Most critics have also been very vocally positive about this film. Even after being 70 years old, The Quiet Man ages very well and holds up to the test of time. It is now considered one of John Ford's finest films and has also won several awards and accolades.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.