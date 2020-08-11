Where Was 'The Train Robbers' Filmed? Here Is The Major Shooting Location Of The Film

The 1973 John Wayne film The Train Robbers had won many hearts upon its release. The film also starred Ann-Margret, Rod Taylor, Ben Johnson and Ricardo Montalban in major roles. Helmed by the renowned American director Burt Kennedy, The Train Robbers became one of the most successful films of the year.

Aside from the film’s engaging storyline and a talented star cast, The Train Robbers shooting location also captured by the attention of many fans. Read on to find out, “Where was The Train Robbers Filmed?”

Where was 'The Train Robbers' filmed?

Filming of The Train Robbers took place in Sierra de Órganos National Park in the town of Sombrerete in Mexico. The park is best known for its diverse arid land setting, which gave the film its rugged vibe. There are towering rock formations in Sierra de Órganos National Park, which are reminiscent of to the pipes of the musical instrument. It is from these formations that the park takes its name. According to The Train Robbers IMDb page, the town, shown briefly in the film was constructed at a cost of $100,000.

The Train Robbers Movie: The Plotline

Following her husband’s demise, Mrs Lowe played by Ann-Margret wishes to reveal to the railroad where to find the half-million U.S. dollars in gold which her late husband, Matt, stole during a train robbery. She wishes to do so to clear her family’s name.

However, when she meets Lane played by John Wayne, he convinces her to retrieve the gold and collect the $50,000 reward instead. Lane even gets help from some of his old in retrieving the gold. All of them are hoping to get a share of the reward. In their adventures the group journeys to Mexico. But, they are being followed by the villain of the film Pinkerton played by Ricardo Montalban.

Fascinating Facts About The Train Robbers

According to the films IMDb page, the main antagonist in The Train Robbers is the Pinkerton Man. However, very few fans might have noticed that he does not say a word until nearly ninety minutes into the film.

The IMDb page also reveals that the film’s director Burt Kennedy wanted to cast Jack Elam as Grady in The Train Robbers instead of Rod Taylor. However, John Wayne felt that Elam had stolen too many scenes from him in the 1970 film Rio Lobo. Hence Wayne insisted upon casting Rod Taylor.

One of the most shocking facts about The Train Robbers is that John Wayne fractured two ribs shortly before the shooting began. This caused him so much pain that he had difficulty sleeping at night. As a result, of Wayne’s injury, the action scenes had to be scaled down in the film. However, Wayne was determined to follow the difficult shooting schedule.

The Train Robbers Review: On it’s IMDb page, The Train Robbers has received 6.5 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the film has secured the score of 58 per cent.

