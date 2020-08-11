Where Was 'The Train Robbers' Filmed? Here Is The Major Shooting Location Of The Film

The 1973 John Wayne film The Train Robbers had won many hearts upon its release. The film also starred Ann-Margret, Rod Taylor, Ben Johnson and Ricardo Montalban in major roles. Helmed by the renowned American director Burt Kennedy, The Train Robbers became one of the most successful films of the year.
Aside from the film’s engaging storyline and a talented star cast, The Train Robbers shooting location also captured by the attention of many fans. Read on to find out, “Where was The Train Robbers Filmed?”
Filming of The Train Robbers took place in Sierra de Órganos National Park in the town of Sombrerete in Mexico. The park is best known for its diverse arid land setting, which gave the film its rugged vibe. There are towering rock formations in Sierra de Órganos National Park, which are reminiscent of to the pipes of the musical instrument. It is from these formations that the park takes its name. According to The Train Robbers IMDb page, the town, shown briefly in the film was constructed at a cost of $100,000.
Following her husband’s demise, Mrs Lowe played by Ann-Margret wishes to reveal to the railroad where to find the half-million U.S. dollars in gold which her late husband, Matt, stole during a train robbery. She wishes to do so to clear her family’s name.
However, when she meets Lane played by John Wayne, he convinces her to retrieve the gold and collect the $50,000 reward instead. Lane even gets help from some of his old in retrieving the gold. All of them are hoping to get a share of the reward. In their adventures the group journeys to Mexico. But, they are being followed by the villain of the film Pinkerton played by Ricardo Montalban.
