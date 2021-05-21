Where Was 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Filmed? All You Need To Know About The Locations

Those Who Wish Me Dead is an American neo-Western action thriller film directed by Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan, who is known for writing the film Sicario, its sequel, Hell or High Water, and co-creating the TV show Yellowstone, also co-wrote the script for Those Who Wish Me Dead along with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. The film is Sheridan's directional debut.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, whether it was coincidence or intentional, the Those Who Wish Me Dead filming locations have been the same as three of Sheridan's prior credits. Following in the tradition of Hell or High Water, Sicario, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Those Who Wish Me Dead was shot in New Mexico. In fact, Sheridan and his production team had to construct a fake forest in the middle of the desert for the recently released movie.

What is Those Who Wish Me Dead about?

Those Who Wish Me Dead follows the story of a boy, played by Finn Little, who witnesses the murder of his father. He then goes on the run with a "smokejumper", played by Angelina Jolie, in the Montana wilderness to escape a pair of assassins, hired to silence him. The cast of the film also includes Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Nicholas Hoult, Medina Senghore, Jake Weber, and Aidan Gillen.

Where was Those Who Wish Me Dead filmed?

Those Who Wish Me Dead was filmed in New Mexico. The shooting locations were New Mexico's Bernalillo, Torrance, Sandoval, and Rio Arriba counties. While speaking about the Those Who Wish Me Dead shooting locations, filmmaker Taylor Sheridan spoke to the Albuquerque Journal about how the setting in itself was a character in the film.

The filmmaker also revealed how once they started scouting their locations for the films, "from the Santa Clara Pueblo to the Jemez Mountains and the wooded foothills of the Manzanos", they knew that New Mexico would provide the "rugged scope that this story demands". He mentioned how for the wildfire scenes in the film, the maker simulated a forest constructed in the desert. He also mentioned how he was pretty amused looking at real birds, squirrels, snakes, and mice take up residence in the fake trees.

However, he then spoke about how the plan was to eventually set everything on fire. This led to the crew trying to shoo all the animals away so that "there was nothing left in our fake forest to die". The director still expressed joy at the fact that it was astonishing to see so many animals just arrive in the middle of the desert to live in their "fake forest".

Image - Still from Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.