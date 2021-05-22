Where Was 'Tin Cup' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Drama Movie

Tin Cup is a 1996 classic comedy-drama movie starring Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, and Don Johnson. The film revolves around a golf professional working at a driving range for the US Open in order to win the heart of his successful rival’s girlfriend. The dramatic sequences of the film takes place at different beautiful locations. Read on to find out where was Tin Cup filmed.

Where was Tin Cup filmed?

According to a report by IMDB, Tin Cup is filmed in several locations of Arizona like Tubac, Tucson, Hotel Congress. Some other locations were Kingwood, Sonoita, Nogales, Houston, Arlington. Several other scenes of the movie are shot in San Franciso.

Tin Cup cast and crew

Actors like Kevin Costner, Rene Russo , Don Johnson , Cheech Marin , Linda Hart , Dennis Burkley, Rex Linn and Lou Myers play crucial roles in the film. The film is directed by Ron Shelton and John Norville wrote the film. Russell Boyd did the cinematography of the movie whereas Kimberly Ray and Paul Seydor edited the film. William Ross composed the background score of the film. The production design of the movie is done by Gae S.Buckley and Christopher Burian-Mohr.

Tin Cup plot

Roy McAvoy, a failed pro golfer who lives at a driving range. He manages the driving range with his sidekick Romeo in the West Texas in pot town of Salome, ends up signing over ownership to a boss of 'show girls' to pay off debts. His foxy novice golf friend and female psychiatrist Dr. Molly Griswold turn out to be the new girlfriend of McAvoy's one-time college golf partner, David Simms, he drops by to play into Roy's fatal flaw eventually making McAvoy fall into a dare, all too often causing him to lose against lesser players, in this case gambling away his car. Roy starts falling in love with Molly and decides to become her patient in order to earn her respect and decides to try to qualify for the US Open. Roy’s talent proves to be more than adequate, but over-confident negligence of risks, while pleasing the crowds makes the end battle an interesting fight.

