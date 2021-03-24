Where Was 'Tropic Thunder' Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of This Satire-action Film

2008 satire action film TropicThunder is a Ben Stiller directorial. The audience loved the movie because of the hilarious performances by the cast of the film. This movie stars Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr, Jay Baruchel, Brandon T. Jackson, Tom Cruise, Nick Nolte, Matthew McConaughey and Bill Hader. The plot of this film revolves around a group of actors who have been roped in a war movie. But the twist in the tale is that the director of the fictional movie drops these actors in the middle of the jungle and now they have to rely on their acting skills to rescue themselves. The screenplay of the film is written by Stiller and Justin Theroux. If one wants to know where was Tropic Thunder filmed, this article provides all the details.

Where was Tropic Thunder filmed?

According to a report by homeyhawaii.com, Tropic Thunder was mainly filmed at Kauai island. This island is located in Hawaii and is the fourth largest island in the state. Prominent filming locations of this movie include Kauai Ranch, Hanalei Bay Resort and Keahua Arboretum.

Kauai Ranch

This is one of the important Tropic Thunder filming locations. This place offers many picturesque spots. Interestingly, this place is not available for tourist outings but is only open for the filming of movies. Other popular movies like The Descendants, Avatar and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw have been shot here.

Hanalei Bay Resort

This resort provides one of the most scenic ocean views. It is also surrounded by mountains on one side. This is one of the most lavish luxurious resorts in Hawaii and one of the prominent filming locations of this movie. Popular movies like Soul Surfer and Forgetting Sarah Marshall have been filmed here.

Keahua Arboretum

This place harbours many deep jungles which are located on the eastern side of Wailua. One can organise a picnic with their friends and also can go hiking in the jungles. Horse riding and mountain bike railing are also allowed here. Blockbuster movies like Six Days / Seven Nights, Mighty Joe Young, Lord of the Flies/The Thorn Birds and Honeymoon in Vegas have been filmed here.

Image courtesy Screengrab from Tropic Thunder trailer