Who Is Avi Arad? Know Why MCU Spider-Man Fans Hate The Producer

Spider-Man is one of the most popular comic characters with several iterations on the big screen. It includes Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Marc Webb’s two The Amazing Spider-Man films, and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies. However, all the different versions were supposed to have another instalment coming up but were reportedly shut down under the influence of Avi Arad, who could have also cancelled the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Dive into details about the news.

Who is Avi Arad?

Avi Arad is an Israeli businessman and film producer who became the CEO of the company Toy Biz. In 1993, the company was acquired by Marvel, and Arad was made the head of Marvel Studios. Later, Marvel faced bankruptcy in 1996, and Arad was involved in fraught negotiations with Carl Icahn and Ron Perelman over control of Marvel. Eventually, he won the bid and Top Biz got the rights to Marvel comics along with its popular characters like Spider-Man. Arad oversaw the success of several early Marvel films such as Hulk, Blade, X-Men series, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy with Toby Maguire as the lead. Marvel emerged from bankruptcy with his help to becoming a major powerhouse.

Things took a turn when Avi Arad resigned from his various roles at Marvel to produce films independently for the company under his Arad Productions banner. He took over some of Marvel’s movies such as Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man films, Fantastic Four, and Sony’s Venom. He has played a key role in the Spidey projects, which have recently seemed to annoy Kevin Feige and the Marvel team.

According to Meaww.com, Avi Arad scrapped Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 in favour of a reboot. He was also a crucial part of Marvel’s first two web-slinger’s films – Homecoming and Far From Home. This landed him in trouble. Sony contracted Avi Arad to help shape the Spider-Man movies and since they had final creative control, a lot of Kevin Feige and Marvel’s ideas never made it to the film. A Twitter user disclosed the news via screenshot. It is also stated that Feige made the latest negotiations with Sony behind Arad's back. Although there is no authentication of the images. Take a look at the photos below.

Not saying this is true at all or anything of that nature.... but Avi Arad has this track record of controlling things



I love love love Homecoming and Far From Home, but if this is true, y’all (that dislike MCU Spider-Man) can no longer blame Holland, Watts, Feige, & Marvel ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rMVLqVOVdx — Johnny Obeid ðŸ‡µðŸ‡¸ (@JohnnyObeid_) April 18, 2021

Fans showing hatred towards Avi Arad

ok so in case yall dont know, turns out Avi Arad is behind basically all of the issues people had with the MCU Spidey movies. if you dont know who Avi Arad is, think Ike Perlmutter but specifically for Spider-Man. He was finally removed from power during the last negotiations pic.twitter.com/6lKo8zEVMe — FrostyMac (@FrostyMac413) April 18, 2021

So hold on...



Avi Arad was responsible for Uncle Ben never being mentioned? And y’all blamed that on Watts and cried that Spider-Man is better off with Sony lmaooo pic.twitter.com/QnzuPbhFO1 — Mr. Undead (@_mrundead_) April 18, 2021

Rhodes being removed from Homecoming? Zendaya’s MJ’s character development being cut out?



I’m sensing a pattern with Avi Arad here. One I’ve seen before.



And I don’t like it. — Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 18, 2021

Honestly if the Avi Arad stuff is true, props to Kevin Feige and Jon Watts for still making two great films. And even more props to Kevin and Amy for blind siding Arad by signing a new deal pic.twitter.com/XM57fL7SKQ — That REDACTED Guy #KingSharkSquad (@REDACTEDSpider) April 19, 2021

Avi Arad was responsible for screwing up the MCU's Spider-Man... pic.twitter.com/dO1XuBVKFz — Mazel Flop Era | Average Moon Knight Enjoyer ðŸŒ™ (@MisterKn1ght) April 18, 2021

Me blaming Marvel only to find out it was actually Avi Arad who took out the references to Uncle Ben, gave Iron Man a larger role, and cut out a Captain America cameo: pic.twitter.com/Yq4IDm3VsF — Foggy Nelson (@SpencerMemes2) April 18, 2021

There is no confirmation if the news is true or not. However, Avi Arad had huge control over Raimi and Webb’s Spider-Man films and the Sony Spiderverse. So, it is likely that he had a lot of involvement in the MCU movies. It is unclear if he has been truly pushed out of his role for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Arad is still listed as the producer of the film, along with Morbius and the animated feature Into the Spiderverse sequel.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Spider-Man: Far From Home