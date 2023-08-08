Who Is Byran Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Partner Who Passed Away After Private ALS Battle?

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner Byran Randall passed away recently. They were in a relationship since 2015. Here’s all we know about him.

3 things you need to know

The couple met at the birthday party of Sandra Bullock’s son in 2015.

He was hired to document the event.

That same year they started dating.

Bryan Randall’s journey from a model turned photographer



For the past three years, Bryan Randall was fighting a neurological disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His family released a statement confirming the news of his passing. It stated that he chose to keep his treatment “private” and the family respected the decision. They also thanked the medical staff who helped him throughout his journey.

(Bryan Randall met Sandra Bullock in 2015 at her son's birthday party. | Image: Twitter)



Bryan was from Portland, Oregon. He owned a firm called Bryan Randall Photography and mostly captured portraits of children and landscapes throughout his career.Before becoming a professional photographer, Bryan explored a career as a model. He worked with Yves Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss on various projects. Further, he appeared in a few magazines as well.

Bryan Randall’s personal life



Before his relationship with the Bird Box actress, Bryan was in a relationship with a woman with whom he has a daughter named Skylar Staten Randall. Later, he and the Hollywood star started co-parenting their kids, Skylar and Sandra’s two children. In an earlier interview, Sandra said that having Bryan and their three kids is the “best thing ever” for her.



W.hen she was asked if they intended to tie the knot, the actress stated that a piece of paper cannot determine the depth of their relationship. “I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man,” she wrapped up.