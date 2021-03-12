Who Is Emma Watson's Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Leo Robinton

Emma Watson has always kept her dating and love life outside of the public eye. But according to a report by Daily Mail, the actor has decided to take a year off from acting to spend time with the man of her life. There have also been questions about who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend for quite a while now. There had been snaps of Emma kissing a mystery man in public back in October 2019 which had gone viral on the Internet. Recently, the news outlet identified the mystery guy to be Leo Robinton. The lovebirds have been dating for more than a year and have managed to keep their rumoured relationship under wraps until now.

Who is Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is a businessman based in Los Angeles. According to Daily Mail, Leo Robinton's age is about to be somewhere around 31 with a 1989 birthday. Prior to meeting Emma, he used to work in a company that specialised in legal cannabis. He left that job in June 2019.

He comes from a big family of two older sisters named Daisy and Lily, an older brother named Charlie. Leo is a twin and his brother's name is Archer. It seems that Emma Watson's boyfriend also stands for gender equality and human empowerment much like his girlfriend as in March 2017, his older sister Daisy had casually tweeted a picture of Leo and her in Washington DC walking during the Women's March.

Leo was first linked with Emma when photos of them kissing in the streets of London was snapped by the paparazzi with the couple engaged in some heavy PDA. In an interview with British Vogue in December 2019, which was conducted sometime in June before the pictures of her and Leo went viral on the internet, the 30-year-old actor had maintained that she is single and is going out on various dates. The actor admitted that she is happy being single and is in no rush to change that.

Emma has not been vocal about her dating life since then but based on the interview timeline what Emma and Leo had in October 2019 was fairly new with the couple just testing the waters.

How did Leo and Emma meet?

Emma had in the interview with British Vogue said that she does not believe in dating apps and cannot go on a date with a guy she met on an app. She said that she has really good friends who are more than enthusiastic to set her up with guys they know she might get along with. So it's more likely that Emma and Leo met through friends rather than on a dating app.

Emma Watson's boyfriend is not on social media

According to Daily Mail, Leo Robinton deleetd all his social media accounts after the pictures of him and Emma went viral on the internet. Leo did not want to be in the limelight and did not want Emma's fans to snoop inside his social media to find out more information about him. According to the news outlet, Emma and Leo have been going out for 18 months now and there have been reports of Leo already popping the big question to Emma.

In April, a source told the outlet that the couple is pretty serious and have already crossed the meet the parents part of their list. They have tried to keep their relationship private and away from prying eyes. According to the source, Emma has now taken the decision to step back from acting for a while as she wants to spend time with her rumoured fiance. The source further added that the actor may be planning to settle down and have a family. However, there has been no confirmation about the engagement and relationship rumours from the couple yet.

Leo Robinton's Net Worth

According to Left Oye, the 31-year-old Los Angeles business has a net worth that approximately rounds up to $850 thousand while his girlfriend Emma Watson's net worth is around $80 million. There have been no reports about Leo Robinton's current business.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy with the figures.