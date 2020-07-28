Will Jacob Elordi Be In 'The Kissing Booth' 3? Find Out The Names Of The Star Cast

Since its release on Netflix, The Kissing Booth 2 has become a fan favourite. The iconic couple from the film, Elle and Noah played by Joey King and Jacob Elordi respectively stole fans' hearts with their chemistry. While Elle and Lee’s friendship remained as entertaining and strong as ever.

Within three days of The Kissing Booth 2’s release on Netflix, the streaming company took to its twitter handle, to announce that the film had been renewed for a third instalment already and The Kissing Booth 3 was in line for release next year. Read on to find out, “Will Jacob Elordi be in Kissing Booth 3?”

The Kissing Booth 3 Cast: Will Jacob Elordi be in Kissing Booth 3?

Many fans of The Kissing Booth franchise, are curious to know if the 23-year-old Australian actor, Jacob Elordi will be starring as Noah Flynn in the third instalment as well. In the fun announcement video which Netflix posted on its official Instagram and Twitter handles, many members from the cast of The Kissing Booth 2 were present. However, Noah showed up in the end.

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

The official sneak peeks of The Kissing Booth 3 was posted by Netflix on its YouTube channel and on film franchise’s official Instagram handle, on Monday, July 27, 2020. The video features Elle and Noah having frolicking around a swimming pool in their bathing suits, while they are joined by Lee and Rachel. Hence, it's evident that Jacob Elordi is set to sweep his fans off their feet for the third time in The Kissing Booth 3.

Who is in the 'The Kissing Booth' 3 cast?

Aside from Jacob Elordi, Joey King will be seen in the lead, playing Elle Evans, while Joel Courtney will return as Lee Flynn. According to the reports of a media portal, Taylor Zakhar Perez might return in the third film as Marco. Some media portals are speculating that Marco, will not give up and will still try to pursue Elle, even when she has made her feelings clear and chosen her boyfriend Noah over Marco. Media reports also suggest that Maisie Richardson-Sellers will return as Chloe. According to the sneak peek video uploaded by Netflix, Meganne Young will be seen again as Lee’s girlfriend Rachel.

What is The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date?

Fans of The Kissing Booth franchise don’t have to worry about filming delays due to COVID-19, as The Kissing Booth 3 was filmed alongside The Kissing Booth 2 in 2019. Netflix revealed in a recent statement that the third movie was filmed alongside the second one in South Africa. The platform has also revealed in the official sneak peek that and other promotional posts that The Kissing Booth 3 will release in 2021.

