Who Is Jana Duggar’s Boyfriend? Know More About This Entrepreneur

Jana Duggar is known for being part of shows like 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Jana Duggar began her television journey in the year 2004 with the documentary called 14 Children and Pregnant Again. For the people wondering about who is Jana Duggar’s boyfriend and other details about him, here's everything you need to know.

Who is Jana Duggar’s boyfriend?

According to a report by Stars Offline, Jana Duggar is believed to be dating Stephen Wissemann. Stephen Wissmann is 27 years old and is a pilot and an assistant manager at Wissman Enterprises. Stephen's family is well-known among the fundamentalist community. Stephen's family has 13 kids whereas Jana Duggar's family has 19 kids.

Stephen Wissmann's educational background isn't revealed yet. According to a report by Stars Offline, Stephen Wissmann's net worth is estimated to be around $250 thousand. There are no details regarding his salary as a pilot but reportedly a pilot in Nebraskas earns an average salary of $111,904 per year. The speculation of their dating started in December 2020, when a Tumblr user shared a photo of Jana and Stephen Wissmann sitting together on a couch. The moment was captured during the Christmas celebrations of the Wissmann family. The photo was shortly deleted after a while. Furthermore, the Duggar and Wissmann families have together visited the Magnolia Market in Texas in February 2021. In a group photo, Stephen reportedly stood behind Jana.

More about Jana Duggar

Jana Duggar apart from being a part of popular shows like 19 and Counting and Counting On has also co-written a book called Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships with her sisters Jill, Jessa, and Jinger. The book was released on March 4, 2014. The book revolves around the life of Duggar's home, their relationships, and their religious beliefs. Jana before being a part of the show 19 and Counting, also played crucial roles in documentaries based on the life of her family. She starred in some popular documentaries like 14 Children and Pregnant Again and Raising 16 Children. She also played a role in the feature film called On the Road with 16 Children. Since 2008 she has been a part of the series called 19 Kids and Counting On. The show ended in 2016 and a new version of the show called Counting On was released in the year 2017.

