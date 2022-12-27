Who Is Katy Louise Saunders? ‘Vincenzo’ Star Song Joong-ki’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Katy Louise Saunders, a British actress, is reportedly in a relationship with popular K-drama actor Song-Joong ki. The dating rumours come three years after Song Joong-ki parted ways with his ex-wife Song Hye-kyo.

Song Joong-ki’s agency addresses dating rumours

Recently, reports that surfaced state that the Vincenzo star is dating a non-celebrity woman from the UK. Now, his agency has released a statement regarding speculations that his girlfriend is British actor Katy Louise Saunders.

Song Joong-ki's agency, High Zium Studio, addressed the speculation by putting the following statement: "We cannot confirm anything other than the fact that they are dating."

How did the dating speculations start?

The speculations started with Song-Joong ki's Daesang acceptance speech at the APAN Star Awards. During the speech, he thanked “Katy, Marla, Maya, and Antes.” According to a Facebook post shared by Katy, those are the same names as her dogs.

Who is Katy Louise Saunders?

The 38-year-old Katy Louise Saunders is a year older to rumoured beau Song Joong-ki. She was born to a British father and Columbian mother in London, England, on July 21, 1984.

Due to her father’s profession, the family was required to relocate so she grew up as the family shuttled between London and Italy. She studied at an English school in Rome before ultimately receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Bocconi University in Milan.

Katy made her debut as an actor in the 2002 Italian romance-drama film Un viaggio chiamato amore (internationally released as A Journey Called Love or A Scandalous Journey), directed by Michele Placido.

In 2003, she was an extra in The Lizzie McGuire Movie as “Cute Girl #1.” Also that year, she appeared in Virgin Territory as Sister Maddalena. In 2004, Katy Louise Saunders starred as Babi opposite Riccardo Scamarcio, who portrayed Step in Tre metri sopra il cielo (also known as Three steps over heaven).

Katy has also appeared in several movie and TV roles, the majority of which are Italian. In 2004, she guest-starred on Law & Order as Naomi in S15.E4 “Coming Down Hard.”

Airport video of Song-Joong ki with British woman goes viral

Earlier, it was confirmed that the South Korean actor was dating a British woman, who he was spotted with at the airport. According to reports, the two have been dating for a year.

They've been going on dates openly.



Previously he introduced her as 'a staff member' when the reporter asked who is she.



Congratulations to the couple 🤍pic.twitter.com/KOGFsN4OLW — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) December 26, 2022

On December 26, Song Joong-ki’s agency put out a statement confirming that he has a girlfriend.

"Actor Song Joong-ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship,” the agency said in a statement.

“We ask for your understanding with regard to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports," the agency further said in the statement.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's relationship

The reel-life-turned-real-life couple starred in the romance drama Descendants of the Sun, where Song Joong-ki played a special forces officer and Song Hye-kyo played a busy doctor.

The Song-Song couple worked together on their first K-drama Descendants Of The Sun from June to December 2015. The 16-episode series was released in February 2016.

Soon after the show, from March to June 2016, the actors were spotted holidaying in New York and Bali, which led to fans assuming that they were dating in real life as well. However, the actors’ agencies denied the rumours.

In June 2016, the two showed up at the Baeksang Arts Awards together. Descendants Of The Sun won the Grand Prize for television and the couple took home the Most Popular Actor and Actress awards.

Within a year of dating, the actors confirmed their relationship and announced their engagement in July 2017. The duo tied the knot in October 2017 in a fairytale wedding.

In April 2019, rumours that the couple's marriage was on the rocks surfaced. Hye-kyo also appeared in public without her wedding ring, which led to increased speculation.

In June 2019, the fan-favourite couple released statements announcing their divorce, which left fans shocked.