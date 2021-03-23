Who Is Leni Klum? All You Need To Know About Heidi Klum's 16-year-old Daughter

German supermodel Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum has become popular ever since her appearance on the cover of the January 2021 cover of Vogue Germany. Leni is known to be a spitting image of her starlet mother and has now ventured into modeling just like her mum. So who is Leni Klum? Here is everything you need to know about young newcomer-

Who is Leni Klum?

Helene Boshoven Samuel also known as Leni Klum in 16 years old and was born in New York on May 4, 2004. She is the daughter of a world-famous model and tv host who has appeared on shows like Germany's Next Top Model, Project Runway, America's Got Talent, and many more. Her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore who was in a relationship with Heidi Klum from 2003 to 2004. The couple split up before Leni was born and Flavio did not play an active role in his daughter's life.

Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal had adopted Leni when she was 5 years old and he has continued to stay Leni's legal father even after his split with Heidi. According to Daily Mail, Flavio Briatore said in an interview that Heidi was in Los Angeles and he was in London and the distance between them was unbridgeable. The three of them happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child needs to grow up in a family. Leni has three half-siblings Henry, Johan, and Lou from her mother's marriage with Seal.

Leni Klum's journey into modelling

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Leni said it was only a matter of time before she would try to become a model herself. She revealed she got her first offer when she was only 12 or 13 from a brand she liked to wear- Brandy Melville and she begged her mother to allow her to model. However, there was no chance her mom would say yes and she now understands it would have been too early.

In an interview with People, Heidi said the industry was great and she had been working well for the past 20 years but it also had a lot of travelling. She expressed you need to be a strong person, especially as a woman you need to be very strong, to be in the industry. However, after Leni got her driver’s license, Heidi thought she was old enough now. In the same interview, she said she always thought Leni was too young and they always decided to keep her away from the public eye. But as she was driving a car now at the age of 16, Heidi figured if she could do that then she can also model if she wished to do. Check out Leni Klum's Instagram post of the sneak peek of her first-ever single cover coming in two weeks.

Promo Image Source: Leni Klum's Instagram