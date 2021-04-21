Who Is Michelle Rodriguez's Husband? Know All About Michelle Rodriguez's Relationships

Michelle Rodriguez has risen to fame as a member of the star cast of the Fast and Furious franchise as Letty Ortiz. While the actor shares great chemistry with her co-star Vin Diesel in the Fast and Furious movies, many fans have been letting if the action movie star is married and who her husband is. Find out Who is Michelle Rodriguez's husband.

Who is Michelle Rodriguez's husband? Does she have a partner?

The Fate of The Furious actor is actually unmarried but has a brief history dating many celebrities in Hollywood. Currently, the actor does not seem to be dating anyone. Rodriguez has proven herself to be skilled in hiding her relationships from the public eye. Know all about Michelle Rodriguez's partners.

Michelle Rodriguez's partners over the years

In 2000, Michelle had apparently broken off an engagement with her Muslim boyfriend at the time who remains unnamed. She said that her views didn't match with her ex. "The things he wanted me to do like, cover up my body and show nothing but my eyes", said Rodriguez were some of the things that she did not find comfortable, according to Distractify.

The next year she confirmed her relationship with Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel but the relationship was short-lived. In 2002, she dated Colin Farell of The War Zone fame. In an interview with Hollywood.com, she said that she fell for people with free spirits. "People who'll run naked on the beach with me and won't care if anyone's looking", Rodriguez apparently hinted to Farell.

She was then rumoured to be dating Halle Berry's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez when the two were seen making out on P.Diddy's yacht in southern France. The actor denied the claims saying that the two were just close friends. For a brief period of time, she was linked to Lenny Kravitz and then Terminator 3 actor Kristanna Loken.

Michelle Rodriguez came out of the closet as bisexual in 2014. She got candid in an interview, accepting that she belonged to the LGBT community. Shortly, the actor made headlines when she was in a relationship with British model Cara Delevingne. The two were spotted making public displays of affection at a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. Cara Delevingne was 14 years younger than the actor. Her last known relationship was with High School Musical and Baywatch fame actor Zac Efron.