Who Is Nicki Minaj’s Husband? Find Out How These Childhood Sweethearts Got Hitched

Nicki Minaj recently announced her first pregnancy with her husband Kenneth Petty. Nicki Minaj got married to Kenneth Petty in 2019. She officially announced her marriage in an Instagram video posted in October 2019. Kenneth is a music industry professional.

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj were childhood sweethearts. There were rumours of their dating in November 2018. Nicki and Kenneth were first a couple when Nicki Minaj was just 16 years old and still living in Queens long before her rap dreams ever took off. It was reportedly one of Nick's first real relationships.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty also has a run with the law. Kenneth Petty had been on a supervised release program from 2013 to 2018 after serving seven years behind bars. When Nicki Minaj's relationship with Kenneth Petty was hitting headlines, fans of Nicki Minaj criticised Kenneth’s past. In an interview in 2018, Nicki Minaj addressed her fans and said that Kenneth was 15 and the victim was 16 and they both were in a relationship which was not shown on the internet. She also said that people cannot decide how she lives her life.

Nicki Minaj's first pregnancy

Nicki Minaj announced her first pregnancy by sharing three pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. In two of the photos, the mom-to-be is rocking a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another shows her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow. "#Preggers 💛," she captioned the first image of her cradling her belly. She posted another picture with the caption, " "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛," she wrote.

The happy news comes nine months after she and Petty tied the knot and 10 months after Nicki Minaj announced her intention to retire to focus on her family. "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE," she wrote on Twitter.

Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s Say So helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with Trollz which was her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

