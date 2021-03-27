Who Is Olivia Ponton Dating? Why Are Fans Speculating About The TikTok Star's Sexuality

Olivia Ponton is currently one of the most famous people on the internet. The internet personality recently uploaded a TikTok video addressing her sexuality. As the video went viral, it caused many fans to speculate about her sexual orientation. Here’s what Olivia Ponton’s TikTok video was all about.

Who is Olivia Ponton dating?

Olivia’s claim to fame has been her membership with the TikTok group Hype House. The internet personality uploads videos on her platform, sharing short clips from her everyday life. Her most recent TikTok video was perceived by many fans as a way of her coming out. The TikTok star is yet to address the clip but here’s what happened in it. According to HITC, the video was uploaded to her TikTok account on March 11, 2021, and she is heard singing along to the lyrics, ‘Well first of all ehhh, I am not gay, well first of all ehhh, but let’s be precise.” While at first, it appeared as though it was an innocent sing-along, many fans soon started speculating whether Olivia Ponton is gay.

Source: Olivia Ponton (YouTube)

Olivia Ponton on sexuality

The reason that this song caused the 18 years old fans to speculate her sexuality is that it is a popular song among the LGBTQ community. Many members of the community on TikTok have created many videos using this song. Many have used it to come out and address their sexuality. Olivia Ponton is yet to confirm if the rumours about her sexuality are true. Hence, it isn’t confirmed if Olivia is really gay or if Kai is Olivia’s girlfriend.

Olivia Ponton's boyfriend

Olivia’s Instagram doesn’t reveal too much about her personal life. She mostly posts pictures with her girlfriends or from her modelling projects. In 2020 many fans had speculated that Olivia Ponton was dating social media star, Kio. The duo made videos together and also appeared on each other’s Instagram. The two were seen denying that they were a couple in the video but the video ends with them about to kiss and the screen goes black. Then in another video uploaded on the same day with fellow Sway House members Josh Richards and Bryce Hall, Kio sheepishly simply smiles and says nothing when asked if he has a girlfriend.

Image Credit: Olivia Ponton (Instagram)

