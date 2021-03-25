Who Is Raccoon In 'The Masked Singer'? Celebrity Contestant Behind The Mask Revealed

This Wednesday witnessed the elimination of the Raccoon on Season 5, Episode 3 of The Masked Singer. Although the celebrity singing show likes to keep the identities of their contestants secret, a lot of fans had guessed who the celebrity behind the Raccoon's costume was. However, read on to find out who is the Raccoon in The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's Raccoon's identity revealed!

American actor Danny Trejo has been spending the past few weeks dodging fans in public asking him whether he's the Raccoon in the latest season of The Masked Singer. Trejo's unmistakable growl led to a lot of eagle-eyed fans guess that he was the celebrity contestant behind the Raccoon's mask on the reality TV singing show. While the third episode of The Masked Singer Season 5 saw the elimination of the Raccoon, the majority of guesses by ardent viewers of the show turned out to be true.

On March 24's episode of the Fox singing show, Danny Trejo was the celebrity contestant to be unmasked and get the boot. For his Wednesday night performance, Trejo opted for the Ring of Fire song by the American songster, Johnny Cash. For the unversed, the 76-year-old actor is well-known for his roles in Spy Kids, Desperado, Breaking Bad, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Flash and Sons of Anarchy to name a few.

Ahead of Danny Trejo's elimination, episode 1 of The Masked Singer saw the elimination and unmasking of Kermit the Frog (Snail) whereas episode 2 saw the elimination and unmasking of Caitlyn Jenner (Phoenix). Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the popular television show shared a "Spoiler Alert" video of Danny Trejo's unmasking as the Raccoon. Check out the video below:

Despite fans dropping several hints about who is the Raccoon in The Masked Singer, none of the panellists could guess it right. The fact that Danny Trejo's voice is unmistakable, the guesses by all the five panellists took the audience by surprise. While Robin Thicke and guest panellist Joel McHale thought the Raccoon was Tony Danza, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed the celebrity contestant behind the mask to be Gary Busey. Furthermore, Ken Jeong went with Danny DeVito while Nicole Scherzinger guessed it to be Sylvester Stallone.

Watch the full video of Danny Trejo's unmasking on The Masked Singer's Episode 3 below:

It was me behind the #RaccoonMask! I loved singing on #TheMaskedSinger stage and can’t wait to see who’s unmasked next Wednesday at 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/qup8hUHzy9 — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 25, 2021

