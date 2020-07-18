Who Is Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend? Here Is Who The American Singer Is Dating

Popular American singer and television personality Tamar Braxton divorced her ex-husband, music executive Vince Herbert in October 2017. The singer has since been dating a Nigerian born multi-millionaire businessman named David Adefeso. The couple is seen expressing their adoration for each other on their social media handles. Read on to know, “Who is Tamar Braxton’s new boyfriend?”

Read | Late Kelly Preston remembered by Russell Crowe, Tim Allen & other Hollywood stars

Who is Tamar Braxton’s new boyfriend?

Tamar Braxton reportedly started dating boyfriend David Adefeso in 2018, which was almost a year after her divorce from former husband Vince Herbert. According to the reports of a media portal, the new couple announced their relationship a few months after getting together. Some media reports also suggest that Tamar Braxton first posted photos and videos with her beau David Adefeso on a tropical vacation. The couple also arrived together on the red carpet for the Season 6 premiere of the We TV show Braxton Family Values. Soon David Adefeso began appearing on the show and fans got to learn more about Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend.

Read | Kiki Layne's net worth after 2 years in Hollywood will leave you impressed, Read details

Tamar Braxton Boyfriend: Who is David Adefeso?

David Adefeso is a 49-year-old Nigerian businessman. Tamar Braxton revealed in one of her talk show appearances that the couple had met at Braxton’s birthday party in 2018. However, unlike Braxton herself, Adefeso is new to the limelight.

David Adefeso grew up in Nigeria and didn’t move to the United States until he was 21 years old. According to the reports of a media portal, at 22 years old, he passed all four parts of his Certified Public Accountant exams and proceeded to attend Harvard Business School. At Harvard, Adefeso became one of the youngest MBA students to graduate from the program.

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, after graduating from Harvard, David Adefeso began working on Wall Street. He reportedly became a multi-millionaire by the age of 32. Adefeso was operating his own finance company and had offices across the country, from New York to Los Angeles.

In 2017 Adefeso started his new venture, with a mission to eliminate student loans across America. He named his new company called Sootchy. On his social media post, Adefeso revealed that his new venture started with, a “chance encounter” at a party, where he met a young woman, who had graduated college three years ago and still had $120,000 in student loans to pay off. After doing research about the issue that students are facing relating to college loan, David Adefeso made it his mission to try and fix the problem.

Read | How Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and other Hollywood celebs spent their weekend

David Adefeso’s Instagram

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend has more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He often posts pictures with Braxton and writes long-loving captions for his lady love. He has recently also started producing content on his Instagram handle explaining concepts of wealth management to his fans.

Read | Ranbir Kapoor once refused to audition for a Hollywood franchise you've probably heard of

Tamar Braxton Suicide Attempt

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, the popular television personality, Tamar Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso on July 16, 2020, in her Los Angeles residence. Since then Braxton has been hospitalised. Reports also suggest that the singer had attempted suicide and had also sent a message to her family, but never actually tweeted it. Some media portals have also revealed that Braxton is in a stable condition now.

Read | Would Chris Evans be perfect as Akshay Kumar if 'Khiladi' was remade in Hollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.