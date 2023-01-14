Jacob Elordi To Be The New Superman After Henry Cavill's Exit? DC Boss James Gunn Responds

The upcoming reboot of 'Superman', which is currently being written by James Gunn, will reshape the DC Universe. Amid this, casting rumours about the new film are rampant on social media.

James Gunn, the writer-director and new DC Studios boss, took to Twitter to debunk the recent rumours about the casting of the new Superman.

His tweet confirmed two things - a new 'Superman' film is in the early development and Henry Cavill will not return as the 'Man Of Steel'.

Tagging the DC boss, a Twitter asked, "Jacob Elordi is rumored to be @JamesGunn's Superman for the #DCU. Thoughts?"

Replying to this, James Gunn wrote, "My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them."

According to Variety, James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of the DC Universe as the heads of DC Studios and are currently mapping out a 10-year plan for an interconnected story that will span movies, television, and video games.

The two have already confirmed their overhauled DC Universe does not include Henry Cavill's return as Superman, as Gunn's Superman movie centers on a younger iteration of the character.