Tom Holland's Girlfriend: Who Is The 'Spiderman: Far From Home' Actor Dating? Find Out

British Actor Tom Holland stole many hearts with his role in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. The actor is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, Holland has a huge fan following across the globe. Fans have always been curious about the Spider-Man actor's personal life, but the otherwise cheeky Tom Holland appears to be very private when it comes to his personal life. Read on to find out, “Who is Tom Holland’s new girlfriend?”

Tom Holland's Girlfriend: Who is Tom Holland’s new girlfriend?

The 24-year-old Spiderman: Far From Home Actor, Tom Holland has been reportedly quietly dating someone new from the industry. According to reports of an entertainment portal, Tom Holland has secretly been seeing The Spanish Princess actor Nadia Parkes. Reports also claim that the rumoured couple has been together for over three months now. Several media reports have claimed that the actors got together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to quarantine together.

While neither Tom Holland nor Nadia Parkes have confirmed these reports yet, however, Tom Holland recently posted a picture of Nadia standing by a bicycle and sporting a mask outdoors. Later, Parkes posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she was seen sporting the same outfit. Reports also claim that sources close to the couple have revealed that Holland and Parkes are quarantining in London and are sharing the flat with Holland’s brother. Tom Holland has previously been linked to his Spiderman co-star Zendaya and also to his childhood friend Olivia Bolton. However, the British actor has always stayed quiet about his personal life.

Tom Holland’s Girlfriend: Who is Nadia Parkes?

Nadia Parkes is a 24-year-old English actor whose big break came with The Spanish Princess. Parkes has also starred in a recent episode of Doctor Who, which aired in 2020. Nadia Parkes is reportedly an alumnus of LAMDA, the London Academy of Music & dramatic art. The The Spanish Princess actor reportedly left drama school in London in spring 2018 to star in her breakthrough role in the film.

In an interview given to a media portal in 2019, Nadia Parkes revealed that she had worked in a school for children with special needs after her seemingly breakthrough role in The Spanish Princess. The actor was reportedly auditioning and finding acting gigs while trying to pay her bills by doing other jobs. Nadia Parkes is also close friends with the Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. She was one of the lucky few who was invited to Sophie Turner’s bachelor party before the actor got married to Joe Jonas in 2019. Some media reports have revealed that it was Sophie Turner who introduced Nadia Parkes to Tom Holland.

Maisie Williams (and friends) flying to Sophie Turner’s bachelorette event! #Mophie content coming soon, I 💖 these two besties! pic.twitter.com/XKxRG2djh4 — Arya (@Arya_No1) June 9, 2019

Here is Nadia Parkes' Instagram Updates

The up and coming English Actor Nadia Parkes has over 70,000 followers on her Instagram handle. The Spanish Princess actor usually posts pictures with her girlfriends on her account. Like Tom Holland, Nadia Parkes has also kept their budding relationship under wraps, and there are no pictures of the rumoured couple together.

