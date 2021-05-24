Who Plays Zeus In 'Army Of The Dead'? Know More About The Actor And His Hollywood Career

Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. The film received a good response from the audience. However, the question many of them had was who plays Zeus in Army of the Dead. The Army of the Dead's Zombie King was the central undead antagonist. Take a look at who played the role of Army of the Dead's Zombie king.

Who plays Zeus in Army of the Dead?

In Zack Synder's movie, Las Vegas has been filled with zombies. It has been walled with huge shipping containers from all sides. According to Forbes, the role of the character Zeus aka the zombie king is played by Richard Cetron in Army of the Dead. The character is huge and they needed someone to suit the role. The character is emotional than the usual zombies; he is violent, scary, and filled with rage. Rich Cetrone as Zombie king infects Theo Rossi character Burt Cummings and also kills Ana de la Reguera's character, Cruz. Richard Cetrone in Army of the dead kills several other characters proving that he is undefeatable in the film.

Ben Affleck's Batman stuntman Richard Cetrone is working with him on his Netflix movie 'Triple Frontier'. If you loved the #BatmanvSuperman warehouse fight, Cetrone is the man who helped bring it to life! https://t.co/LEZna0zRZ8 pic.twitter.com/ifTbmCPhvw — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) May 3, 2018

Cetrone has previously worked with Zack for several other films. He was a stunt-double for Ben Affleck's character Batman in Zack's films Justice League and Batman Vs. Superman. He has also worked as a stuntman for several other films and TV shows. He was seen in Westworld, The Mandalorian, Captain America Civil War, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He started working with Snyder in Dawn of the Dead in 2004 and later in 300 in 2006. His career as a professional stuntman spans way back to the 90s with films like Blade and Fight Club.

More about Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

The zombie heist film features an ensemble cast with actors like Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. The film marks Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's Hollywood debut. It revolves around a group of soldiers who decide to go on a casino heist in Las Vegas when a zombie apocalypse takes place in the city.

Image: Still from Army of the Dead

