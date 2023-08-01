Who Was Angus Cloud, Euphoria Actor Found Dead At His Family Home In Oakland?

Angus Cloud, who rose to fame with his stint in Euphoria, has died aged 25. The tragic news came a week after his father's demise in Ireland.

3 things you need to know

Angus Cloud was battling suicidal thoughts after returning from Ireland, where he laid his father to rest.

He played the role of drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria.

The cause of his death is unknown. However, his mother reported a "possible overdose" and said the late actor did not have a pulse as she dialed 911.

Angus Cloud: A chance actor with no aspirations of being a star

Angus Cloud had a relatively low-key start to his acting journey. He has minor acting credits in films like North Hollywood (2001) and The Line (2023). He also made appearances in music videos for songs of artists such as Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD. However, Cloud's career took a significant turn when he was offered the role of Fezco, a high school drug dealer, in the hit HBO series Euphoria (2019-2022).

This role became a turning point for the actor, propelling him to popularity. The late actor's character was also expanded in the show's second season.

(Angus Cloud was found dead at his family home in California | Image: AP)

His path to success was unexpected. According to a 2019 interview with GQ, Cloud had no aspirations of becoming an actor or a star. At that time, he was working at a chicken and waffle joint in New York. However, fate had something else in store for him. When casting director Jennifer Venditti spotted him while he was walking down the street, he offered him a role in Euphoria.

(In Euphoria, Angus Cloud played the role of a high school drug dealer, named Fezco | Image: Angus Cloud/Twitter)

After its debut in June 2019, Euphoria quickly gained a massive following and became a cultural phenomenon. By 2022, it had become the most-tweeted-about TV show of the decade in the US.

Angus Cloud's cause of death not certain

Angus Cloud died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. His representative Cait Bailey confirmed the news to USA Today but did not reveal the cause of his death. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family statement read.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they added.