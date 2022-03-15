Why Did Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split? Here's All You Need To Know

Vanderpump Rules is the prominent American reality television series that premiered in 2013. It was developed as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was recently reported that two of the popular cast members of the show, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got separated after being married for a while.

The show, Vanderpump Rules originally focussed on the cast members namely Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor and Vanderpump. The latest season of the show revolved around Maloney-Schwartz, Sandoval, Shay, Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss.

Why did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split?

According to the reports by The Sun, a source close to them allegedly claimed the end of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's marriage and revealed that she was just doing her own thing at present. Adding to it, it was also mentioned that they were still cordial with each other and were going to the same events because of their mutual friend group while focussing on themselves. Stating further, the source also mentioned that Maloney hasn't filed for a divorce yet but the duo has discussed the same and was just taking time apart to see what happens.

The source close to the outlet stated, "Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no. She’s doing her own thing right now. They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves. She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens."

Moreover, it was also revealed how Katie Maloney feels that the fault is on him and despite having fair chances to better, he didn't step up to the challenge. It was stated, "She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge. Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage."

The duo began dating each other two years before the featured on the reality tv show in 2013. They tied a knot in 2016 which was also depicted on the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Image: Instagram/@twschwa