Why Does No One Want To Work With James Franco? Here's Every Accusation Against Him

American actor James Franco’s career in Hollywood is witnessing a downfall. The Eat, Pray, Love actor has essayed some of the most memorable roles in films like the Spiderman trilogy, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Pineapple Express. He also earned an Emmy Award for his performance in the biographical film James Dean. Despite having a rising career graph, here’s why no one wants to work with him.

James Franco has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. According to a report by the New York Post, in 2014, James took a selfie with a 17-year-old girl and also asked her to tag him in the picture. He later also sent DM to her asking to rent a hotel room. In 2018, Ally Sheedy who work with James on a play titled The Long Shrift tweeted that now that he has won a Golden Globe, she should not be asked why she left the show business. She also added the #MeToo in her now-deleted tweets.

One of the students at Franco’s film school also tweeted by saying that his time is up. She further wrote that he asked her to do a couple of bare scenes by paying them $100 a day and told them 'it wasn’t exploitative'. James has denied all the allegations against him. Earlier this year, he also faced sexual harassment charges from women in Los Angeles, but the case was settled.

American actor Charlyn Yo also took to her Instagram to write a lengthy post on how James Franco is a ‘sexual predator’. She has also written that she was bribed with a bigger role when she tried to quit the film. In the caption of the post, she also has mentioned that Seth Rogen knew about the bribe and her decision to quit the film.

Seth Rogen and James Franco

In an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, Seth Rogen said that he despises abuse and will never try to hide someone’s action who has tried to inflict abuse on others. He further added that it is not a ‘coincidence’ that he has not worked with James recently. Elaborating more about how the allegations against James has affected their rapport, Seth said that he looks back at an interview he gave in 2018 wherein he claimed that he would keep working with him. But he clarified that he does not want to work with him at all.

