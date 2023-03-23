Why Is Gwyneth Paltrow Facing Trial In 7-year-old Skiing Accident?

Popular Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow will testify in a trial after a retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the Avengers star for crashing into him while skiing in Utah's Park City resort in 2016. As per the court documents, Terry accused Gwyneth for skiing violently at the Deer Valley Resort and hitting his back, which caused a brain injury, along with other severe injuries. The victim is currently seeking a $300,000 dollars in damages from the actress.

Gwyneth, meanwhile, has refused causing harm to Terry and countersued him. She has accused Terry for using her fame in Hollywood to get her to pay millions of dollars. Reportedly, Paltrow is just seeking the cost of the fees she paid to her lawyers in the ongoing case.

The trial got underway in Park City's courtroom and Gwyneth's lawyer stated that the trial may go on for two weeks. The jurors in the court will hear from around 20 witnesses, including ski instructors, doctors, and Gwyneth's children.

What happened during the ski trip in Utah?

According to the documents submitted by Gwyneth Paltrow's attorneys, the actress was reportedly taking skiing lessons with her family back in 2016. However, while she was vacationing, Terry Sanderson "plowed into her back" and caused her to sustain a major "full body blow."

As per the Iron Man actress, she was skiing in Utah when she reportedly saw two people appear in between her skis. Gwyneth said that she was in disbelief after the collision and had to quit skiing for the day while she was away with her family. The actress also revealed in her counterclaim that Terry was fine after the crash and had apologised to her for the incident.

Victim's side of the story

Alleged victim Terry Sanderson's attorneys denied the blame and claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow ran into him from behind after she got out of control. Reportedly, Terry sustained a traumatic brain injury among other injuries, emotional distress, disfigurement, and had four broken ribs after the terrible crash. According to the lawyer's statement, "Before this crash, Terry was a charming, outgoing, gregarious person. After the crash, he's no longer charming." The lawyer also accused Gwyneth of skiing recklessly.