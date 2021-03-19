Why Is Snyder Cut In 4:3 Unlike Other Widescreen Movies? See Details Here

Justice League Snyder Cut is currently one of the trending topics all over social media. The movie originally released around three years ago but the fans had been demanding Zack Snyder’s version of the film. The millions of fans all over the world were treated with the Justice League Snyder Cut yesterday on HBO Max and different streaming platforms. It is a four-hour long movie with more details about the characters. However, fans have been wondering about the movie’s aspect ratio. Many people have been wondering why is Snyder Cut in 4:3 and Snyder cut not widescreen. For all the people who are curious to know about the Snyder Cut and its aspect ratio, here is everything you need to know.

Why is Snyder Cut in 4:3?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut is released with an aspect ratio of 4:3 as opposed to a standard widescreen format. The movie looks a bit different because the audience is not used to watch movies on their devices in that format. However, Snyder’s cut framing was dominant from the 1920s to the late 1990s. According to a report by cnet.com, Snyder Cut is in 4:3 to better fit the IMAX formatting. Because of Zack Snyder’s artistic vision, the film has been released in the 4:3 aspect ratio. When he was working on Batman Vs Superman, Zack Snyder was enamoured with how IMAX scenes looked on the oversized format’s screen. Therefore, when it came to working for Justice League, Zack Snyder kept the larger aspect ratio in mind.

Even though the film looks a bit different, the good news is that the viewers actually get to see more of the picture than the original film. Snyder had shot most of the footage with the larger square frame in mind. The widescreen crop on the 2017 version has cut off several key parts of scenes that Snyder shot before Whedon took over and did reshoots for the final cut. When the viewers watch Snyder Cut on HBO Max, the streaming service puts a disclaimer in front that reads as, “This film is presented in a 4:3 format to preserve the integrity of Zack Snyder’s creative vision.” Therefore it would be safe to say that the Snyder Cut not widescreen decision was taken to support Zack Snyder’s artistic vision of the film.

Image Credits: Justice League Movie Instagram