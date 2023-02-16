Why 'You' Star Penn Badgley Says Relationship With Blake Lively ‘saved Him’

Penn Badgley talked about his relationship with ex-girlfriend and former Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively. The You actor addressed how he could have fallen into a substance-abuse problem had it not been for Lively. He added that he had fallen into a ‘dark undercurrent’ that affected him in his life as he went through his late 20s.

Badgley was part of an interview with Vanity Fair. The star spoke about his experience on Gossip Girl. He said that his experience of working on the six-seasons long show was “fun and fast-paced.” However, he added that there was a dark period in his life that manifested later in his life.

He was asked then whether his struggles were related to substance abuse. Penn Badgley replied that he was never really addicted to any substances. He further said that it was Blake Lively’s habits (or lack thereof) with alcohol which ended up saving him from any issues with illicit substances.

"To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn't drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road."

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012. Badgley and Lively started dating each other during the early seasons of the CW show but broke up in 2010.

Penn Badgley on his break-up with Blake Lively

After appearing in an interview with Elle in 2013, Penn Badgley talked about what he took away from his experience with the breakup. He said that the breakup was both good and bad, and deemed it a “six-year endurance test.” Penn Badgley added that the relationship was both “good and bad.”

Blake Lively later tied the knot with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. They both worked together in the DC superhero film Green Lantern. Penn Badgley is married to Domino Kirke since 2014.