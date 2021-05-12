Will Brie Larson Bid Adieu To The MCU After 'The Marvels'? All You Need To Know

Brie Larson made waves during the time she debuted as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel in the film of the same name. But now, if the reports that have surfaced on WeGotThisCovered are to be believed, one may get to see the last of Brie Larson in The Marvels, the feature presentation which previously went by the name of Captain Marvel 2. As per the very same report, Marvel Studios' confidence in the actor/director/producer has diminished since her debut as the character in the 2019 film that came a month before the release of Avengers: Endgame, with Captain Marvel making its theatrical debut on 8th March 2019 and Avengers: Endgame finding its way to the big screens on April 26th, 2019.

Additionally, the report claims that the reason Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan will be seen partnering up with the character of Brie Larson in The Marvels is that the studio supposedly believes that Larson did not deliver as much as the studio expected from her as Carol Danvers.

The alternative reason behind the possibility of Brie Larson leaving the MCU:

Additionally, the author of the WeGotThisCovered article theorized that one of the reasons why Brie Larson may say goodbye to the world of MCU movies is because the makers want to explore the theme of "passing on the mantle" with the first female-only team of Marvel superheroes, something that the Studio has explored in the past, with the most recent example being that of Sam Wilson taking on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Tom Holland vaguely doing the same as the Iron Spider. It must be noted that Captain Marvel is one of those very few single-lead MCU movies that has crossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The film's numbers are only surpassed by that of Black Panther. Citing Captain Marvel's box office success as a reason, the officials at WeGotThisCovered has opined that Carol Danvers leaving the MCU anytime soon seems like an unlikely set of developments. However, everything that has been said about Larson's future in the MCU is yet to be confirmed, denied, or commented upon by official stakeholders.

Captain Marvel trailer:

About The Marvels:

The official synopsis of the film, as released by Marvel on their website, reads, “Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.” This part clearly implies that this film will be frontlined by Brie Larson’s Avenger character. In addition to the same, the synopsis reads that she will be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as an adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. The final part of the synopsis reads that the film will essentially focus on the adventures of a superhero trio, complete with the inclusion of Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who will soon get a Disney+ show in which she will play the titular superhero character. The film was teased in the finale of WandaVision, through a scene involving Parris’ Monica Rambeau and a Skrull, who points up in the sky, indicating that someone who is living amongst the Skrulls is waiting to meet her.

