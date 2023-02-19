Will Grant Gustin Be In Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie? Here's What We Know

The trailer of The Flash was released during the 2023 Super Bowl event. The film is scheduled for June 2023 release and many fans are anticipating how the film will be. One such possible surprise could be in the inclusion of The CW's The Flash actor Grant Gustin.

So far, The Flash is slated to feature Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. However, as per the latest rumours, Grant Gustin might find himself within the teased alternate timeline from the DCU. Amid the rumours, YouTuber John Campea also revealed that he's been hearing reports of Gustin possibly picking up the mantle of the DCU's Flash. In one of his videos, he said that "a little bird" is spreading the word that the Arrowverse's Flash might be the one to replace Miller in the film.

"I’ve had a little bird told me and I’m sure this little bird is also telling a few other people, so you’re probably going to see this pop up over the next day or two around some other places as well that, just a short version, Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash in the television series The Flash is going to be the new Flash of the DC Universe."

So far, this has not been confirmed by any official sources. Moreover, Gustin's journey as The Flash might be coming to an end pretty soon, as the show is scheduled to conclude its storylines after the 9th season.

Two Batmans in The Flash

Ben Affleck will return to play the role of Batman in The Flash. It is going to be the last time that Affleck will wear the batsuit. Michael Keaton, who played the role of Batman in the late 80s and early 90s, will return as the superhero once again in the upcoming film. Both these actors also featured in the new The Flash trailer.