Will Poulter Leaves Amazon Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings Series; Here Why

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series will be replacing a lead actor. This big-budget series had signed Will Poulter in the month of September but, according to reports, the star will need to drop the project due to scheduling conflicts. It was also reported that the deal for the show was never signed and the casting details were never confirmed by the streaming platform. The role that Will Poulter was going to play was also not revealed, but many speculated that Will was going to play the lead character from J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels.

Will Poulter leaves Amazon's Lord Of The Rings show

It was reported that replacements for the actor Will Poulter are going on. Other than this, actor Joseph Mawle from Game of Thrones, Markella Kavenagh, and Ema Horvath will be joining the lead cast of the show. The production of the show will be starting in next year in New Zealand at the same place where Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings film trilogy also filmed.

Amazon got the worldwide TV rights to J.R.R. Tolkien's novels in 2017. In the deal, Amazon promised Tolkien that they will make multiple seasons of the show and it was also reported that the rights cost around $250 million. After we add all the other costs of production, this show is speculated to cost about $1 billion.

The series will be set in the Middle-earth's Second Age, which is before the age of the films. The story will be created by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. J.A. Bayona will be directing the first 2 episodes of the show. Other than this, many other renowned people from the TV industry will be joining Amazon to help develop this series. Fans are excited to see what will happen of the show and how the makers will tell the tale of the past.

