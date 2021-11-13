Will 'Red Notice' Be Renewed For Sequel? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Red Notice has been one of the talked about Hollywood releases over the past two weeks. After a limited theatrical release last week, the Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds became more widely watched when it hit Netflix on Friday. The venture is said to be one of the most expensive project for the streamer.

Many who watched the action comedy might wonder if there is a sequel in store for the venture, particularly after watching the climax. Here's all you need to know about the possibilities of a sequel.

Why Red Notice could have a sequel?

Red Notice traces the story of an FBI profiler and two criminals amid the investigation of the theft of one of the ancient bejwelleed eggs gifted to Cleopatra by Marc Anthony. Since the climax, which ends six months later than the heart of the action, with a twist that brings trio at the same place again, and another plan being considered, it is likely that the sequel would trace what next for the trio.

Will there be a sequel to Red Notice ?

There has been no official statement from Netflix on the sequel of Red Notice yet. The streamer's decision to plan the sequel will depend on the performance of the movie, in terms of views. Though the movie has fetched mixed reviews, the response in terms of hits is likely to be good, considering the trio are among the most popular Hollywood stars.

The film has been written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who was asked in an interview with Googler, if the sequel was a possibility. The filmmaker replied that the chances for a sequel would depend on the top brass of the streaming company, Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber.

He added that he was up for it if Netflix wanted it, and quipped that he was presently 'unemployed.' The director also said, 'lets see what happens.'

As far as the actors are concerned, Gal Gadot is in for a sequel, and had said in an interview with Today, that she really hoped for it. She shared that she loves 'these guys' and would enjoy the opportunity to work with them again.

However, the process of a sequel will take some time, if approved, since the script will need to be developed and the dates of the three actors, who have multiple films in their kitty, might have to be managed.