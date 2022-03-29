Will Smith-Chris Rock's Altercation To 'Dune' Winning 6 Awards, Key Moments At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 managed to grab headlines as a lot of unforgettable moments struck the sight of viewers and celebrities worldwide. From Will Smith's infamous slap incident to paying homage to eminent personalities who passed away and left behind a profound legacy, Academy Awards 2022 had many major highlights.

Several iconic celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity graced the red carpet of the star-studded ceremony and Oscars 2022 did offer a lot to the global audience. So, here we bring you all the key moments that you missed from the 94th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2022 Key Moments

1. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's adorable moment on the red carpet of Oscars 2022:

Kristen Stewart brought her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, to the prestigious ceremony. The two posed together on the red carpet and the couple also shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

Here, take a look-

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are goals affff pic.twitter.com/yxJ0rI6Aqk — Maddy the Baddy (@xellos85) March 29, 2022

2. The Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz shared a sweet moment inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and proved that they still share a good bond with each other.

Here, take a look-

zoë kravitz and nicole kidman in the audience at the academy awards pic.twitter.com/BE9wHRjs38 — best of zoë kravitz (@zoekravitzfiles) March 28, 2022

3. Many celebs and other attendees showed support for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and they wore the blue #WithRefugees ribbons.

Here, take a look-

Why are celebs wearing blue #WithRefugees ribbons on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet? https://t.co/ntLKMTE5Gy — #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@BryerMM) March 28, 2022

4. The headline-grabbing incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith left the audience at the Dolby Theatre stunned after the comedian joked about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Here, take a look-

What happened backstage after Will Smith's slap incident at Oscars 2022? Here's everything https://t.co/lhn6s2GYSU — Republic (@republic) March 29, 2022

5. Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield’s reunited at the Academy Awards 2022 years after they were roommates.

Here, take a look-

andrew garfield e jamie dornan

that's the tweet#Oscar pic.twitter.com/fCquSfEWR5 — venere di twitta (@aleferaz) March 27, 2022

6. Dune managed to grab 6 titles at the 94th Academy awards. The Dune actor Timothée Chalamet went shirtless on the red carpet of the event.

Here, take a look-

timothée chalamet owning the 2022 oscars pic.twitter.com/IRoq1Ri894 — mak (@duneschlmt) March 28, 2022

7. Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage with the cast of Encanto for a surprise remix of We Don't Talk About Bruno and gave a special shoutout to Zendaya.

Here, take a look-

THE WAY ZENDAYA GOT 10x MORE HYPE AFTER THAT pic.twitter.com/NjYxzTeY4M — kamani ⭒ (@TEXASTITTIE) March 28, 2022

8. Zendaya and Andrew Garfield's selfie on the red carpets of the Academy Awards is doing rounds on social media and fans adore their chemistry. Here, take a look-

andrew and zendaya at the oscars red carpet can be something so personal to me <3 pic.twitter.com/TFfERPTLLt — imaan (@dayapeters) March 28, 2022

More about Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards has been a star-studded affair with the best performances of the year bagging Oscars. The 94th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The star-studded night was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Some of its attendees include Hollywood's well-known faces like Zendaya, Kevin Jonas, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Amy Schumer, Ariana DeBose, and Kristen Stewart among others.

