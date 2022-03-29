Last Updated:

Will Smith-Chris Rock's Altercation To 'Dune' Winning 6 Awards, Key Moments At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 was a grand affair and witnessed a lot of surprising moments. Here, we bring you all the key moments that you might want to revisit.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Oscars 2022

Image: AP/Twitter@DuneMovie


Oscars 2022 managed to grab headlines as a lot of unforgettable moments struck the sight of viewers and celebrities worldwide. From Will Smith's infamous slap incident to paying homage to eminent personalities who passed away and left behind a profound legacy, Academy Awards 2022 had many major highlights.

Several iconic celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity graced the red carpet of the star-studded ceremony and Oscars 2022 did offer a lot to the global audience. So, here we bring you all the key moments that you missed from the 94th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2022 Key Moments

1. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's adorable moment on the red carpet of Oscars 2022:

READ | Serena Williams shares her shocked reaction after Will Smith hit Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Kristen Stewart brought her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, to the prestigious ceremony. The two posed together on the red carpet and the couple also shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

READ | Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's slap incident at Oscars 2022, to launch review

Here, take a look-

2. The Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz shared a sweet moment inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and proved that they still share a good bond with each other.

READ | Will Smith pens apology letter for 'violent behaviour' towards Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Here, take a look-

3. Many celebs and other attendees showed support for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and they wore the blue #WithRefugees ribbons.

READ | Masaba Gupta reacts to Will Smith hitting comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Here, take a look-

4. The headline-grabbing incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith left the audience at the Dolby Theatre stunned after the comedian joked about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

READ | What happened backstage after Will Smith's slap incident at Oscars 2022? Here's everything

Here, take a look-

5. Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield’s reunited at the Academy Awards 2022 years after they were roommates.

Here, take a look-

6. Dune managed to grab 6 titles at the 94th Academy awards. The Dune actor Timothée Chalamet went shirtless on the red carpet of the event.

Here, take a look-

 

7. Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage with the cast of Encanto for a surprise remix of  We Don't Talk About Bruno and gave a special shoutout to Zendaya.

Here, take a look-

8. Zendaya and Andrew Garfield's selfie on the red carpets of the Academy Awards is doing rounds on social media and fans adore their chemistry. Here, take a look-

More about Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards has been a star-studded affair with the best performances of the year bagging Oscars. The 94th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The star-studded night was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Some of its attendees include Hollywood's well-known faces like Zendaya, Kevin Jonas, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Amy Schumer, Ariana DeBose, and Kristen Stewart among others.

Image: dayapeters/GabbieGately/twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards, Academy Awards 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND