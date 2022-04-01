Will Smith Could've Been Arrested; Oscar Producer Reveals Chris Rock's Talk With Police

Will Smith could have been arrested for slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. The former, whose act was prompted by the comedian's joke on his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, escaped trouble only because the latter did not want the authorities to take any action.

This was revealed by the producer of the Oscars event, Will Packer. He stated that the police were 'prepared' to arrest the Oscar-winner.

Will Packer, in an interview with ABC World News Tonight, explained what transpired when Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the Oscars and detailed the conversation the officials had with Chris Rock. Packer stated that police informed Rock that what happened was 'battery' and they were 'prepared to go get him right now.' The officers also stated that Rock could press charges, and they could then arrest Will Smith.

The Oscar producer stated that police suggested the options, but Rock was very dismissive of them all. It came to the point that Packer had to tell Rock to allow the police to at least finish explaining their suggestions. The discussion ended with the police asking Rock if he wanted them to take any action, and he declined it.

Earlier, the police had issued a statement that they were aware of an incident of one person slapping another at the event. They added that the person had declined to file a police report, and should the person decide to do so later, they will be willing to carry out the investigation.

Will Smith apologised for walking up to the stage and smacking Chris Rock after the latter quipped 'GI Jane 2' to Jada Pinkett Smith over her shaved head. The actress suffered from alopecia and the comparison was to Demi Moore's look in the movie GI Jane. The Oscar-winner said that his behaviour was 'unacceptable' and that he was 'embarrassed' about his actions.

Chris, meanwhile, stated that he was still processing what had happened. He added that at some point, he would talk about it and it would be 'serious and funny.'