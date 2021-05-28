Will Smith Gives Glimpse Of Intense Workout Session; Jokes His Body Is 'so Nasty'; Watch

52-year-old star Will Smith hit the gym on Thursday night and shared glimpses from his intense workout on social media. He had earlier shared pictures of his bloated body and had revealed that he gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now, it looks like the actor is all set to get back in shape.

In the video shared by him, he first stood shirtless on a rotating platform and smiled for the camera. He shook his head and said "that is so nasty," referring to his body. After this, he gave a sneak peek into his workout session at the gym in which he performed some exercises and also did some hand and leg presses with equipment. Sharing the same, Smith wrote, "The Pursuit of Happyness."

Will Smith starts hitting the gym to lose weight

As soon as Will Smith's latest video was up on the internet, netizens rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks a little belly is actually cute?", whereas several others motivated Will to do it. Another fan penned, "I am sure you'll be back in shape in one month." It was on May 3, when the actor had spoken his heart about being in the 'worst shape of his life.'

He had mentioned that his pumped body had carried him through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry. He had added that although he loved his body, he also wanted to feel better and hence he decided on giving up midnight muffins to get in the best shape of his life. Not only this, but after seeing his motivation towards fitness, his fans had flooded his Instagram DM with gym videos. They had shared multiple tricks with him to lose weight quickly.

On the work front, Will Smith was last seen in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. He will be next seen in the movie titled King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin. He is also a part of The Council, a new Netflix crime drama, with screenwriter Peter Landesman. The actor will be working with director Antoine Fuqua to produce and star a new thriller, Emancipation.

