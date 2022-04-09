Will Smith Reacts To Academy's 10-year Ban After Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

The feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock became the biggest takeaway at the 94th Academy Awards. As Will Smith lost his cool and slapped the comedian on stage, the Academy had to begin with Disciplinary proceedings. As a result, the Academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars and its other events for the next 10 years. Smith in return respectfully accepted the Academy's decision in a statement.

As per a report by People, Will Smith respectfully accepted the Academy's decision against his slapping incident with comedian Chris Rock. In a statement, the actor said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." Earlier, Smith apologised to the Academy, Chris Rock, and his family. He also resigned from the Academy and mentioned he would accept the result of the disciplinary proceeding against him.

The Academy bans Will Smith for the next 10 years

As per a report by AP, the Academy's Board of Governors held a meeting to discuss the response to Smith's feud with Rock soon after the ceremony. They recently issued a statement to announce their decision. The statement read, "The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement. As per People, the statement determined that "for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

However, Will Smith is allowed to keep the Oscar he won in the Best Actor category for his role in the film King Richard. He is also eligible to be nominated and win the award in the future, but he cannot show up to accept them.

The Academy further apologised for its way of handling the situation and allowing Smith to stay in the ceremony and accept his award. The statement read, "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry." "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," they added.

Image: AP