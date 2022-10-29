Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him Post-altercation With Chris Rock At Oscars

Hollywood star Will Smith recently revealed that he was in a "really dark place" post his altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

The King Richard actor stated that during his tough time, he had a 'champion' by his side, named Floyd Mayweather, an American professional boxer. This came after Smith took a moment to praise and thank Mayweather at the screening of the film Emancipation at The London hotel. It is pertinent to note that the boxer was also present at the screening of Will Smith's movie Emancipation.

Smith recalled that Mayweather used to call him every day for about ten days after the Oscars' feud. In a clip obtained by TMZ, Smith could be seen saying, "I want to say something also about Floyd… So, we’ve met each other, we’ve seen each other around, but we weren’t like, friends." He further added,

"And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day. And, he was like, ‘Ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you’re the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it."

He concluded, "That was every day he called me … and it’s like, that’s my dude forever right there."

Will Smith-Chris Rock feud

In a shocking turn of events, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage of Dolby Theatre after he made fun of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Several celebs condemned Will's move and later, he was also banned from the Oscars gala and other Academy events for 10 years.

However, Smith even apologised to Rock through social media, thereby breaking the silence post-altercation. Responding to why he didn’t apologise to Chris in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologise to Chris’ mother."

Image: AP, SHUTTERSTOCK