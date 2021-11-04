Will Smith Reveals In Memoir He Considered 'killing His Father' To Avenge Mother

Will Smith, who released his memoir earlier this year got candid about his personal life and recalled a traumatic childhood incident that almost made him kill his father. Smith said the even though his late father was very supportive of his career and was there present at his every game, he was abusive to Will's mother.

Will Smith recalls his childhood drama

Will Smith's father Willard C. Smith Sr died at the age of 76 after succumbing to a battle with cancer. Smith in his new memoir opened up about child trauma and said that he wanted to kill his father because he was abusive towards his mother.

As per People, Smith wrote, "When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am."

He added, "One night, as I delicately wheeled him from his bedroom toward the bathroom, a darkness arose within me." The Men In Black actor explained that he was almost going to pish his dad off the stairs, "I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down and easily get away with it. I'm Will Smith. No one would ever believe I killed my father on purpose. I'm one of the best actors in the world."

However, he stopped himself, "As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom. Thank God we're judged by our actions, not by our trauma-driven, inner outbursts."

On the work front, Smith will next be seen in the biographical drama film King Richard based on the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will play the role of Venus and Serena William, respectively. The movie premiered at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021, and will be followed by a theatrical release on November 19, 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@shereezampino/AP)