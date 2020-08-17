Will Smith's Meaningful Quotes Can Teach A Thing Or Two About Parenting

Will Smith is one of the most popular and versatile actors in Hollywood. The actor first started out as a rapper and then turned into an actor. He made his debut with the NBC television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After his first show, he was seen in many movies. About his personal life, Will Smith is married to Jaden Pinkett and has 3 children. Let's take a look at some famous quotes from Will Smith on parenting:

Will Smith's famous quotes on parenting

Teenagers should be an affliction. Like, ‘Hey, Will, how you doin?’ ‘Man, I got teenagers. Simplex 2, man, simplex 2.’ It takes everything you have to raise teenagers.

Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

There are no rules. It’s more art than there is science, and, you know, I love what we’re painting.

Credit: Red Table Talk

We don’t do punishment. The way that we deal with our kids is, they are responsible for their lives. Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible and the concept of punishment, our experience has been ― it has a little too much of a negative quality. So when they do things ― and you know, Jaden, he’s done things ― you can do anything you want as long as you can explain to me why that was the right thing to do for your life.

Credit: Metro

As a father, if she [Willow] needs a ride from the mall, you go pick her up, and you don't say a word. You don't ask her anything. Don't talk to her. Don't ask any questions…You wait until she comes to you and wants to talk to you. And that's my advice to you

Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Because we’re both artists, we decided a long time ago that it’s sort of better to flow with what people are naturally more than what our egos need them to be. So we really just try to find the things that they’re good at and support those things rather than forcing them ... Jaden loves math, and Willow is more of a reader. So we kinda just support those things

Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Within the circle of safety the kids are allowed to say anything that they want, they can tell us anything they did and they can cleanse it all out and they don't get in trouble. The rule is, if we find out after the circle of safety that there was something you didn't say, there'll be hell to pay.

Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In African American households, the idea coming out of slavery, there’s a concept of your children being property and that was a major part that Jada and I released with our kids. We respect our children the way we would respect any other person

Credit: Hauteliving

Give kids the freedom, to give other people the freedom to think out of the box for themselves and in doing that, not to feel like they would be bullied or be attacked in some way

Credit: Red Table Talk

