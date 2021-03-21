Will Smith's Song 'Just The Two Of Us' Was About His Son Trey, Did You Know?

Will Smith is not only known for his spectacular acting performances in movies but also known for his prominent skills as a musician. The artist has created a variety of songs in his entire career so far that won the hearts of his fans and made him an established star. It is a lesser-known fact that Will Smith once made a song about one of his sons, Trey, that melted the hearts of his fans and received appreciation for its picturisation. Read ahead to know more such Will Smith trivia.

Will Smith trivia

Will Smith created an album in 1997 named Big Willie Style which was his debut solo studio album released by Columbia Records. One of the songs from the album, Just The Two Of Us, created a buzz among the audience as it beautifully touched the hearts of his fans. According to an article by We Miss Music, Will Smith made this song for his son Trey Smith and he even featured him in the video. The video of the song was directed by Bob Giraldi that first depicted Will Smith with his son Trey and later featured some of the popular celebrity fathers with their kids focusing on father-son relationships. Will Smith was awarded the MTV video music award for the best male video along with NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Music Video.

Apart from being an actor and a rapper, Will Smith also has a passion for chess. The actor once stated how he had learnt chess from his father and mentioned how it also taught him the principles of how to live life. Will Smith also bagged a Guinness Book of World Records for making the most public appearances in just 12 hours. It is a lesser-known fact that the artist began his journey in the entertainment industry at an early age and managed to become a millionaire long before he turned 18.

Will Smith’s movies

Some of the most popular Will Smith’s movies include Where the Day Takes You, Six Degrees of Separation, The Pursuit of Happyness, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Men in Black 3, The Secret Life of Bees, Spies in Disguise, Enemy Of The State, Wild Wild West, Men In Black, Men In Black 2, Ride or Die, Shark Tale and numerous others.