Will Tom Holland Host Oscars 2022 After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Snub? Actor Answers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars earlier this week. Even though the nominations were announced, the Academy is yet to announce who will be hosting this year's event.

Actor Tom Holland's name had been making the rounds as the potential host of Oscars 2022, but seeing how Spider-Man: No Way Home was snubbed, fans are wondering if Holland will host the Oscars 2022.

Will Tom Holland host Oscars 2022?

Actor Tom Holland had addressed the rumours about him hosting the 94th Academy Award, even before the nominations were announced. Holland has yet again spoken about him hosting the Oscars 2022 after his movie No Way Home was snubbed. In an interview with Sky News, the actor denied his involvement with the award show and said, "No, I just don't have the time. I start shooting a TV show in six weeks; it is the biggest undertaking I've ever had with a character, it really is a huge amount of work I have to do. So, unfortunately, I just don't have the time at the moment."

This statement by Holland isn't surprising as earlier on, the actor had told that he was not going to host Oscars 2022. However, the Spider-Man actor did not cite No Way Home's snub as a reason for not hosting the award function. Meanwhile, several celebrities have spoken about No Way Home's Oscar snub. The latest Spider-Man movie only earned one nomination for Best Visuals along with Marvel's other movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Jimmy Kimmel questions Oscars' Best Picture choice

As per Variety, during the February 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Oscars for choosing Don't Look Up instead of Spider-Man: No Way Home for Best Picture. Kimmel said, "How did ( No Way Home’) not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture? Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not."

During an interview with THR, Andrew was also asked about No Way Home not being nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2022. The actor, who himself was an important part of the movie said, "I’m not able to comment on that, particularly. I really love that movie and I really love Amy (Pascal) and Jon Watts and Kevin (Feige) and, obviously Tom (Holland), Zendaya and Jacob (Batalon) and Tobey (Maguire) and all the cast."

