Willem Dafoe Wants To Play 'Joker Imposter' Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In 'Joker 2'

Willem Dafoe was recently seen getting into the show of his iconic villain Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a recent interview, Dafoe opened up about what attracts him to play villains in the movie and also shared an interesting plotline for a sequel of the Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix. The actor said that he would love to play the iconic villain alongside Phoenix in the sequel of the movie if the makers decide to make one.

Willem Dafoe wants to play Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix

In an interview with GQ, Willem Dafoe shared an interesting plotline for a possible Joker sequel and said he would love to play Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Dafoe said, "There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker."

He added, "And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one."

Dafoe also opened up about what attracts him to play villains and said," I don’t know what that is. I’ll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, ‘Oh yeah, it's fun to play villains ’cause you can do things that you can't do in life, or it's fun to play with your dark side’. But I don't know. I'm not thinking about those things."

Joaquin Phoenix and Willem Dafoe actually great friends in real life so the chemistry would be there and they would have a great dynamic with one another on screen. No joke this actually sounds like an amazing idea for a joker sequel pic.twitter.com/BmEdBFIjPq — MahvelBoah 🍿 | Endure & Survive | (@ThisIsHow1Win) January 18, 2022

Meanwhile, after the success of Joker, there were rumours that makers were planning to make a sequel to the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. In an interview with The Playlist, Joaquin Phoenix was asked about Joker 2 and when it will go on floors, to which Pheonix said, "I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know."