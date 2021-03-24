William Shatner Reunites With Ex-wife Elizabeth Martin To Celebrate 90th B'day: Report

On March 22, 2021, Hollywood actor William Shatner reunited with his ex-partner, Elizabeth Martin in order to celebrate his 90th birthday, reported DailyMail. The actor looked happy and drove with his horse trainer ex while celebrating his monumental birthday in the sun-soaked California. William kept his look casual and went for pair of trendy shades and a pastel blue coloured t-shirt.

On William Shatner's birthday, ex-wife Elizabeth Martin reunites with him

According to the report, Elizabeth donned a white sweater and added a pair of stylish brown shades to complete her casual look. Several snippets of the duo chatting have been put up by the site. Adapting to the new normal, Elizabeth can be seen wearing a face mask.

In the pictures, the former celebrity couple looked happy one year after their divorce following the eighteen years of their marriage. As part of their prenuptial agreement, the Star Trek icon had paid her an amount of over $2 million. He filed for divorce with Elizabeth in the month of December 2019. The couple officially split in the month of March 2020, when their divorce was finalised.

How old is William Shatner?

William Shatner's age is 90. The marriage was William’s fourth one and Elizabeth’s second. As mentioned in the site, William Shatner's net worth is around $100 million. After his split, he was able to keep a decent amount of his fortune due to his prenuptial agreement, the report stated. The former received all equine equipment to maintain his passion for breeding the horses under the terms and conditions of his divorce.

Post his separation, the actor was able to keep horses Renaissance Man’s Medici and Power River Shirley, the two pet dogs and ‘all horse semen’ and horse equipment. Elizabeth was given the ownership of the horses- Belle Reve’s So Photogenic and Pebbles. Several times earlier post his separation, William was spotted wearing his wedding band ring while attending several occasions. Bein optimistic about it, William had stated that nothing makes him sad at the age. He said that it is all good and he wishes everyone well. The couple got married in the year 2001 and have no children together.

On the same day, it was announced that the Captain Kirk actor will be creating an artificial intelligence-powered version of himself, who will ‘preserve his memory and legacy for generations to come’. This will make him the first person ever to have his entire life story captured by the Los Angeles-based StoryFile’s conversational, interactive AI video technology.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information of William Shatner's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Source: A still from California Waterscapes YouTube