'Wizards: Tales Of Arcadia' Producer Explains Why It Was 'necessary' For Merlin To Die

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia's executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently explained why Merlin had to die in the trilogy in an interview with Digital Spy. Marc went into the detailing of the narrative of Wizards: Tales of Arcadia in his interview and also talked about some interesting facts about the series. Read ahead to know more about the show and its making.

Marc started his interview off by explaining why there was a need to kill characters while concluding a chapter. He mentioned that whenever concluding a chapter, his team felt like they didn't want to kill a character just for 'the sake of killing characters' but he then explained that if someone is creating an epic and all the main characters of the show 'walk out alive', Marc would feel that the show was 'a bit of a cheat'.

Further on the topic, Marc mentioned that throughout history, every historical battle or epics that have ended don't have people living to a 'ripe old age'. He also added that to 'earn an ending', a few characters of the epic must die, and thus it was necessary for Merlin to die.

Merlin had to die

Talking about the structure of the story, Marc stated that by the end, viewers start to think about who is the real protagonist in the story. He further mentioned it was sad that Merlin had to die but while he was also thinking about Douxie's arc, it became clear that 'it's about the passing of a torch'.

Marc then talked about how it was necessary for Merlin to die so that Douxie could continue in his journey. Marc mentioned that there were many ideas that he wished he had space for in the series but making a creative decision always involved 'ruling out other creative opportunities' and that he was constantly making those choices.

On his regret about the show, Marc mentioned that he didn't regret the 'big stuff' but 'little moments' that couldn't work out or be added to the show. Marc added that the only way he kept his sanity was 'to let go and move on.' Marc also added that he often consoled himself with the hope that the viewers would only see the series as it is presented in front of them and that they don't understand what is being cut from it. He would find this fact very 'comforting.'

